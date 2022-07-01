Hillary Clinton to Moderate BroadwayCon Panel Featuring Vanessa Williams, Julie White & LaChanze

Hillary Clinton will be moderating a BroadwayCon panel with legendary women of Broadway! The panel will feature LaChanze, Julie White, and Vanessa Williams, and take place on Friday, July 8 at 1 PM.

Taking place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel, this year's BroadwayCon marks the convention's first in-person gathering in two years, bringing theater fans closer than ever to some of Broadway's newest and most exciting shows.

This year's lineup features a star-studded slate of interactive Q&As, live performances, sing-along sessions and more from hit Broadway shows such as A Strange Loop, POTUS, CHICAGO, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, Disney Princess - The Concert, Beetlejuice, among others.

In addition to the individual show spotlights, fans can also attend a variety of panel discussions and interactive sessions from some of Broadway's biggest performers, producers, writers, composers, choreographers, stage managers, and more including:

Andrew Barth Feldman, Dear Evan Hansen & High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

Aaron Albano, Hamilton & Newsies

Anthony Rapp, RENT & Star Trek: Discovery

Ben Cameron, Wicked & Footloose

Cha Ramos, Company & Dom Juan

David Connolly, Ukulele U & Director of Education for The Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy

Erin Quill, Avenue Q & Dave

Evan Ruggiero, Bastard Jones & Baby

Fredi Walker-Browne, RENT & Let the Chips Fall Where They May

Gillian Pensavalle, The Hamilcast & True Crime Obsessed

Grey Henson, Mean Girls & The Book of Mormon

Ilana Levine, You're a Good Man & Charlie Brown

Isabelle McCalla, The Prom & Aladdin

Jelani Remy, Ain't Too Proud & Lion King

Jenn Colella, Come From Away & If/Then

Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Be More Chill & Feinstein's/54 Below



John McGinty, Children of a Lesser God

Joseph Travers, Bronx Bombers

Judy Kuhn, Fun Home & Fiddler on the Roof

L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop & The Danish Girl

Lesli Margherita, Matilda & Dames at Sea

Maybe Burke, Ramy & Awakafine is Nora from Queens

Michael Kushner, How to Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business

Nik Walker, Ain't Too Proud & Hamilton

Robert Westley, Hamlet & A Bronx Tale

Ryann Redmond, Frozen & If/Then

Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud & Memphis

Sydney Mesher, Radio City Rockettes

Thayne Jasperson, Hamilton & Newsies

Tina Satter, Is This a Room

Will Roland, Be More Chill & Dear Evan Hansen

The lineup of broadway all-stars will participate in a variety of programming covering topics such as the black artists who rewrote the rules of the 'Great White Way'; how broadway can leverage TikTok to build brands, develop shows, and engage with fans; the history and future of restaging original productions; the possibilities for an American theatre that is more LGBTQ+ inclusive; the evolving role of a stage manager in times of health and social justice concerns; learning lessons from some of broadway's most infamous flops; disability representation on stage and off; and more.