Hillary Clinton to Moderate BroadwayCon Panel Featuring Vanessa Williams, Julie White & LaChanze
This year's BroadwayCon will take place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel, featuring Beetlejuice, Six, and more.
Hillary Clinton will be moderating a BroadwayCon panel with legendary women of Broadway! The panel will feature LaChanze, Julie White, and Vanessa Williams, and take place on Friday, July 8 at 1 PM.
Taking place July 8-10, 2022 at the Manhattan Center & The New Yorker Hotel, this year's BroadwayCon marks the convention's first in-person gathering in two years, bringing theater fans closer than ever to some of Broadway's newest and most exciting shows.
This year's lineup features a star-studded slate of interactive Q&As, live performances, sing-along sessions and more from hit Broadway shows such as A Strange Loop, POTUS, CHICAGO, Dear Evan Hansen, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Six, Disney Princess - The Concert, Beetlejuice, among others.
In addition to the individual show spotlights, fans can also attend a variety of panel discussions and interactive sessions from some of Broadway's biggest performers, producers, writers, composers, choreographers, stage managers, and more including:
Andrew Barth Feldman, Dear Evan Hansen & High School Musical: The Musical: The Series
Aaron Albano, Hamilton & Newsies
Anthony Rapp, RENT & Star Trek: Discovery
Ben Cameron, Wicked & Footloose
Cha Ramos, Company & Dom Juan
David Connolly, Ukulele U & Director of Education for The Drayton Entertainment Youth Academy
Erin Quill, Avenue Q & Dave
Evan Ruggiero, Bastard Jones & Baby
Fredi Walker-Browne, RENT & Let the Chips Fall Where They May
Gillian Pensavalle, The Hamilcast & True Crime Obsessed
Grey Henson, Mean Girls & The Book of Mormon
Ilana Levine, You're a Good Man & Charlie Brown
Isabelle McCalla, The Prom & Aladdin
Jelani Remy, Ain't Too Proud & Lion King
Jenn Colella, Come From Away & If/Then
Jennifer Ashley Tepper, Be More Chill & Feinstein's/54 Below
John McGinty, Children of a Lesser God
Joseph Travers, Bronx Bombers
Judy Kuhn, Fun Home & Fiddler on the Roof
L Morgan Lee, A Strange Loop & The Danish Girl
Lesli Margherita, Matilda & Dames at Sea
Maybe Burke, Ramy & Awakafine is Nora from Queens
Michael Kushner, How to Multi-Hyphenate in the Theatre Business
Nik Walker, Ain't Too Proud & Hamilton
Robert Westley, Hamlet & A Bronx Tale
Ryann Redmond, Frozen & If/Then
Sergio Trujillo, Ain't Too Proud & Memphis
Sydney Mesher, Radio City Rockettes
Thayne Jasperson, Hamilton & Newsies
Tina Satter, Is This a Room
Will Roland, Be More Chill & Dear Evan Hansen
The lineup of broadway all-stars will participate in a variety of programming covering topics such as the black artists who rewrote the rules of the 'Great White Way'; how broadway can leverage TikTok to build brands, develop shows, and engage with fans; the history and future of restaging original productions; the possibilities for an American theatre that is more LGBTQ+ inclusive; the evolving role of a stage manager in times of health and social justice concerns; learning lessons from some of broadway's most infamous flops; disability representation on stage and off; and more.
Here's to the ladies! We're thrilled to announce Secretary @hillaryclinton will moderate a panel with legendary women of Broadway, including @laChanze, Julie White, and @VWOfficial. Join us at this incredible session on Friday, July 8 at 1 PM. Tix: https://t.co/B4KDC15JIc pic.twitter.com/mCWV14AZWR— BroadwayCon (@bwaycon) June 30, 2022