Herbie Hancock to Perform at NJPAC's Prudential Hall

Jazz pianist and composer Herbie Hancock is set to perform at NJPAC's Prudential Hall in Newark, New Jersey on July 31 at 8 p.m. Hancock, whose career spans decades of recorded work and live performance, is credited with compositions including 'Watermelon Man' and 'Cantaloupe Island' and holds 14 Grammy Awards among a long list of honors that includes a Kennedy Center Honor, an Academy Award, NEA Jazz Master recognition, and a Lifetime Achievement Award. In 2025, he received the Polar Music Prize, an international award sometimes referred to as the Nobel Prize of Music.

The concert will take place at Prudential Hall's Betty Wold Johnson Stage. The performance is part of the TD Jazz Series.

The 2025 Polar Music Prize committee described Hancock as 'a jazz scientist … always focused on musical development and finding new ways of moving forward.'

Single-performance tickets are available online at njpac.org, by phone at 1.888.MY.NJPAC (696.5722), or at the NJPAC Box Office, One Center St., Newark. All tickets are subject to a per-ticket handling fee, which varies by performance and method of purchase. The fee for telephone and online orders is always the same. Fees paid at the box office are always the lowest available fee for a performance.

For groups of 9 or more, group sales information is available by calling 1.888.696.5722, Monday-Friday from 9AM to 5PM.

To inquire about ADA services, including wheelchair seating, contact the ticket services department at 1.888.696.5722.

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