Helsinki Hudson Restaurant And Nightclub Temporarily Close

Helsinki Hudson announced today that doors to both its restaurant and nightclub and concerts will be closed effectively immediately, due to the COVID-19 medical emergency.

Helsinki Hudson issued the following statement regarding its temporary shutdown:

"It is with the heaviest of hearts that we are writing to you today to let you know that we are closing doors to our restaurant, our nightclub, and special events, effective immediately and for as long as health organizations and our state and local governments recommend against public gatherings, due to the threat of the new coronavirus.

"We here at Helsinki Hudson have always viewed our mission as fostering community, above and beyond providing music and food and a beautiful and functional setting in which to celebrate public and private events.

"With the latest news and recommendations, it has become clear that the most responsible measures we can take to insure the health and well-being of our community is to not facilitate groups of people assembling in large numbers.

"While we are saddened that at such a time and under such a threat when we need each other more than ever, the medical and scientific facts rule against us being together in physical space. In order to best insure the safety and well-being of our patrons, our staff, and our visiting musicians - many of whom have already taken themselves off the road for the time being - we seek to develop alternative ways of fostering community in this time of crisis.

"As always, you may keep abreast of any updates by visiting our website at HelsinkiHudson.com, but we will also keep in close touch with you via this e-mail list.

"It is certainly our hope and expectation that this medical crisis will be brief, and we sincerely look forward to the day, hopefully not before too long, when we can reopen our doors and once again laissez les bontemps rouler - let the good times roll.

"For now, while we are keeping you and musicians and artists everywhere in our hearts and prayers, we fervently ask that you all take good care of yourselves and your loved ones.

"Please stay well, and we look forward to seeing you soon.

--Deborah McDowell, Marc Schafler, and Cameron Melville Helsinki Hudson





