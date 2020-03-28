Helsinki Hudson Remains Closed Due to Health Crisis
Club Helsinki Hudson, the Restaurant at Helsinki Hudson, and the Helsinki Hudson event space remain temporarily closed in accordance with local and state recommendations and requirements based on the state of emergency brought about by the virus pandemic.
Efforts are being made to offer archival video of Club Helsinki Hudson concerts for free on our Facebook page. The venue will also soon be establishing an online platform that will provide virtual hosting of its weekly Open Mic.
"We very much look forward to the day and time when all our operations will be able to reopen, our kitchen can resume feeding our bodies, and our music can resume feeding our souls."
