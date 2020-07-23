Heidi Duckler Dance Northwest Presents BODY IS HOME

Portland-based dance company Heidi Duckler Dance/Northwest (HDD/NW) and the Halprin Landscape Conservancy announce Body Is Home: a socially distanced performance on Saturday September 12th. Set in Lawrence Halprin's Portland Open Space Sequence, this performance celebrates the 50th Anniversary of the opening of the Keller Fountain, formerly the Forecourt Fountain, and honors the 100th birthday of the living choreographer Anna Halprin.

The Keller Fountain opened in 1970, only days after protests just a few blocks away resulted in the hospitalizations of 34 people. The new park immediately became a celebration of the Portland community and the power of public space. As the COVID-19 global pandemic and protests for racial justice roil Portland today, Body Is Home honors the present moment in a setting that remains unique and powerful after 50 crucial years of Portland history. Lawrence Halprin said it best when he noted, "Please try to remember we're all in this together." His vision began with open spaces that would be for everyone.

Audience members will be safely spaced, moving through the Open Space Sequence to enjoy live performances at the Lovejoy Fountain and the Keller Fountain. Admission is free, but due to COVID, space is limited and tickets must be reserved in advance.

