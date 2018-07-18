Heather Headley Joins NBC's CHICAGO MED In Recurring Role

According to Deadline, Tony winning actress Heather Headley is set to join the cast of NBC's CHICAGO MED in a recurring role. The series is currently in its fourth season. Headley will play the role of Gwen Garrett, who audiences were introduced to in the third season finale. Read more about the news from Deadline here!

Executive producer Dick WOLF delivers the newest installment of the compelling Chicago franchise, an emotional ride through the day-to-day chaos of the city's most explosive hospital and the courageous team of doctors that holds it together. They will tackle unique new cases inspired by topical events, forging fiery relationships in the pulse-pounding pandemonium of the emergency room, and through it all, familiar faces from the Chicago Police and Fire departments will intertwine as this third team of Chicago heroes hits the ground running.

Heather Headley made her Broadway debut as "Nala" in the original Broadway cast of The Lion King and went on to win Tony and Drama Desk Awards for her critically-acclaimed portrayal of the title role in Aida. She earned an Olivier Award nomination for her West End stage debut in The Bodyguard and returned to Broadway most recently in the Tony-winning revival of The Color Purple. In "Broadway My Way," Headley presents an evening of beloved Broadway songs, as well as several personal selections, arranged specifically for her unmatched vocal talents.

As one of the most recognizable and celebrated voices on Broadway, Ms. Headley is also a Grammy-winning recording artist for her R&B/Gospel record Audience of One. She is Andrea Bocelli's first choice as a featured guest artist on his North American tour dates, where fans are routinely brought to their feet in rousing ovations after her solo pieces. Heather will bring these experiences, styles and influences into the arrangements for "Broadway My Way," making for a truly uplifting evening.







