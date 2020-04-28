Hear Marc Kudisch Perform 'A Kingdom Calling' from THE MAN WHO WOULD BE KING

Composer/Producer Neil Berg and collaborator DJ Salisbury continue their weekly release of tracks from their original musical: The Man Who Would Be King, a story of epic adventure, with an equally epic score. Starting today, you can hear Marc Kudisch performing "A KINGDOM CALLING."

The Man Who Would Be King is based on the Rudyard Kipling novella, which was also an Academy Award nominated film starring Sean Connery and Michael Caine. Throughout the musical's development, readings were directed by TONY Award Winners Moises Kaufman & Brian Yorkey, was showcased by three prominent Theatre festivals: NYMF (The New York Musical Theatre Festival), The Los Angeles Musical Theatre Festival and Village Theatre's Festival of New Musicals, and a full production was staged at The University of Buffalo directed by Salisbury. They are hoping for a future production in 2021/22.

Berg is the composer/co-lyricist of award-winning new rock musical The 12, written with Pulitzer Prize/Tony-winning playwright, Robert Schenkkan, which premiered at the Denver Center. The 12 is now on track for a NY production to be directed by TONY award winning director John Doyle. Berg's other shows include the new Broadway-bound musical Grumpy Old Men, which opened to rave reviews for its U.S. Premiere at The Ogunquit Playhouse in Maine, the hit Off-Broadway musical The Prince and the Pauper, Tim and Scrooge, which ran at the Westchester Broadway Theatre in NY, and Never Grimm. Neil is the creator/co-producer of the #1 Broadway touring concert in America, Neil Berg's 100 Years of Broadway, as well as Neil Berg's 50 Years of Rock & Roll and Neil Berg's Pianomen. He is the co-producer of the Off-Broadway Alliance Award-Winning revival of Closer Than Ever.

The fully orchestrated concept album is orchestrated by Tony Award Winner Larry Hochman (Spamalot, The Addams Family) and conducted/music directed by Wendy Bobbitt Cavett (conductor for Broadway's Come From Away) and is available in full on iTunes and CDbaby.com. Sheet Music is available by request at neilberg.com.





