Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Led 'Smear Campaign' Against Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd

Dec. 16, 2017  

Terry Zwigoff, director of the film "Bad Santa" recently took to Twitter to reveal that Harvey Weinstein urged him against casting Mira Sorvino in the film. Check out the tweet below:

This admission follows reports from Peter Jackson that Weinstein blacklisted Sorvino as well as Ashley Judd from all Miramax productions, according to Page Six.

Jackson told New Zealand's Stuff, "I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998."

"At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us - but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing."

Both Sorvino and Judd have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

The women responded to the revelation on Twitter, where they have received support from fans and fellow actresses.


