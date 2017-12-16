Harvey Weinstein Allegedly Led 'Smear Campaign' Against Mira Sorvino and Ashley Judd

Terry Zwigoff, director of the film "Bad Santa" recently took to Twitter to reveal that Harvey Weinstein urged him against casting Mira Sorvino in the film. Check out the tweet below:

I was interested in casting Mira Sorvino in BAD SANTA, but every time I mentioned her over the phone to the Weinsteins, I'd hear a CLICK. What type of person just hangs up on you like that?! I guess we all know what type of person now. I'm really sorry Mira. https://t.co/9U0PsL2yS5 - Terry Zwigoff (@realzwigoff) December 16, 2017

This admission follows reports from Peter Jackson that Weinstein blacklisted Sorvino as well as Ashley Judd from all Miramax productions, according to Page Six.

Jackson told New Zealand's Stuff, "I recall Miramax telling us they were a nightmare to work with and we should avoid them at all costs. This was probably in 1998."

"At the time, we had no reason to question what these guys were telling us - but in hindsight, I realize that this was very likely the Miramax smear campaign in full swing."

Both Sorvino and Judd have accused Weinstein of sexual harassment.

The women responded to the revelation on Twitter, where they have received support from fans and fellow actresses.

Just seeing this after I awoke, I burst out crying. There it is, confirmation that Harvey Weinstein derailed my career, something I suspected but was unsure. Thank you Peter Jackson for being honest. I'm just heartsick https://t.co/ljK9NqICbm - Mira Sorvino (@MiraSorvino) December 15, 2017

Peter & Fran had me in - showed me all the creative, the boards, costumes, everything. They asked which if the two roles I preferred, and then I abruptly never heard from hem again. I appreciate the truth coming out. Thank you, Peter. https://t.co/iXKuK6Xqtx - ashley judd (@AshleyJudd) December 15, 2017





