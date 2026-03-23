Harvey Fierstein to Be Honored at American Folk Art Museum Gala

On May 6, 2026, the American Folk Art Museum will mark its 65th anniversary-along with the 250th anniversary of the United States-with a gala at the Mandarin Oriental New York. The event will gather artists, patrons, collectors, and supporters of folk and self-taught art to recognize the Museum's legacy and provide support for its future.

The evening will also honor a vibrant slate of visionaries, including Broadway icon, talented quilter, and advocate for self-taught art Harvey Fierstein.

"This is a monumental year for the American Folk Art Museum, and it is profoundly fitting to celebrate our anniversary in tandem with the country's semiquincentennial," said Jason T. Busch, Becky and Bob Alexander Director & CEO. "For 65 years, this museum has served as the nation's preeminent home for folk and self-taught artists, safeguarding their vital contributions to the American narrative. We are delighted to recognize Harvey as one of our honorees. His passion, creativity, and dedication to our mission is deeply inspiring."

About Harvey Fierstein

Best known for his work in theater and film, Fierstein is also an accomplished and deeply committed quiltmaker. Fierstein creates vibrant, densely pieced quilts that draw on traditional American patchwork patterns while embracing bold color, theatrical flair, and personal storytelling. His works honor the lineage of American quiltmaking even as they reflect his singular voice, blending technical precision with warmth, wit, and a performer's eye for drama. A longtime friend of the Museum, he has generously supported past galas by contributing his distinctive handmade quilts to auction.

Fierstein was the recipient of the 2025 Tony Award for Lifetime Achievement. He is the Tony Award-winning author of Torch Song Trilogy and La Cage Aux Folles. His other theater writing includes Kinky Boots (Tony-nominated), Newsies (Tony-nominated), Casa Valentina (Tony-nominated), A Catered Affair (12 Drama Desk nominations), Safe Sex, Spookhouse, and Legs Diamond, among others. His rewrite of the classic musical Funny Girl was produced in London's West End, on Broadway, and on tour in North America. He wrote the teleplays of Hairspray Live! and The Wiz Live!, both for NBC. For HBO he's written On Tidy Endings (ACE Award), The Sissy Duckling (Humanitas Award), and Common Ground. He's written political editorials for The New York Times, Huffington Post, TV Guide, and PBS, as well as authoring the beloved children's book The Sissy Duckling.

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