Harvey Fierstein Wants Harry Styles to Star in KINKY BOOTS Movie Musical

According to an interview with the NY Post, Harvey Fierstein wants pop superstar Harry Styles to star as Charlie in a rumored movie version of his musical KINKY BOOTS.

"I think Harry Styles would be glorious," said Fierstein to Page Six.

The writer/actor is also considering another popular musician for the role of Lola, originally played by Billy Porter. "I was also thinking about Bruno Mars for Lola," he said. "I mean, he's got the theatricalities and all that stuff."

Kinky Boots, currently running off-Broadway at Stage 42, features 16 original songs by Cyndi Lauper, a book by Harvey Fierstein, and direction and choreography by Jerry Mitchell. The Broadway production, which opened in April 2013, played its final performance on April 7, 2019.

Based on true events, this huge-hearted hit tells the story of two people with nothing in common - or so they think. Charlie is a factory owner struggling to save his family business. Lola is a fabulous entertainer with a wildly exciting idea. With a little compassion and a lot of understanding, this unexpected pair learns to embrace their differences and creates a line of sturdy stilettos unlike any the world has ever seen! But in the end, their most sensational achievement is their friendship.

About Harvey Fierstein

Harvey Fierstein's theater work includes Torch Song Trilogy (Best Play, Best Actor, Tony and Drama Desk awards), Kinky Boots (Best Musical Tony), La Cage aux Folles (Best Book, Tony and Drama Desk awards), Newsies (Tony nominated), Casa Valentina (Tony nominated), A Catered Affair (12 Drama Desk nominations), Safe Sex (Ace Award), Legs Diamond, Spookhouse, Flatbush Tosca, and Freaky Pussy. He's written teleplays for NBC's "Hairspray Live!" and "The Wiz Live!" His revised script of Funny Girl, ran to critical acclaim in London and has been filmed for broadcast. His political editorials have appeared in The New York Times, TV Guide, Huffington Post and broadcast on PBS's "In the Life." Harvey's children's book, The Sissy Duckling, is now in its 8th printing, and the HBO animated special of the story won Harvey the Humanities Award. Mr. Fierstein has been recognized with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, and has been inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame and the Brooklyn Walk of Fame.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski