Harvey Fierstein, Andrew Rannells, Jackie Hoffman, and More Celebrate HAIRSPRAY's Sweet 16

This year's Broadway Belts for PFF!, hosted by Broadway's Julie Halston, will be an even bigger celebration as Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman bring together members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray to celebrate its "Sweet 16." The HairspraySweet 16 segment will honor Margo Lion, a lead producer on the original production, for her theatrical career and her support for Broadway Belts for PFF! and the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation (PFF). This once-in-a-lifetime event is exclusively available through sponsorship opportunities that can be purchased at www.BroadwayBeltsforPFF.org.

The evening raises money to fight pulmonary fibrosis (PF), a devastating and progressive disease involving scarring in the lungs. PF affects 200,000 Americans and results in more than 40,000 deaths annually. Fifty-thousand new cases are diagnosed each year. With no known cure, many live only two or three years after diagnosis.

This Hairspray revival has special meaning. Michael Kuchwara, former Associated Press theatre critic, who passed away from pulmonary fibrosis and in whose memory Broadway Belts for PFF! was created, said in his original review of Hairspray: "Witty score, a marvelously pop-flavored concoction by composer Marc Shaiman and his co-lyricist Scott Wittman. Hairspray" has something more. Heart. It tells a warm, funny and very humane story with characters you want to cheer on."

Shaiman and Wittman will reunite members of the original Broadway cast of Hairspray to perform at Broadway Belts for PFF! including Harvey Fierstein, Marissa Jaret Winokur, Darlene Love, Andrew Rannells, Jackie Hoffman, Julie Halston, Jenn Gambatese, Adam Fleming, Clarke Thorell, John Hill, Judine Somerville, Hollie Howard, Eric Anthony along with John Waters, Josh Bergasse, David Rockwell and Bernie Telsey. They will join the previously announced special guest, New York Yankees legend and Latin Grammy-nominee,Bernie Williams, whose father passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Also performing will be Bryan Terrell Clark (Broadway:Hamilton, Motown), Robert Creighton (Broadway's Frozen, Cagney), Olivier Award-Winner Lesli Margherita (Broadway's Matilda, Dames at Sea) and many more to be announced.



Margo Lion has been a strong ally of Broadway Belts for PFF! since its inception and has continued to support the important work of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation. Margo Lion's other producing credits include ANGELS IN AMERICA; JELLY'S LAST JAM; CAROLINE, OR CHANGE; THE WEDDING SINGER; and CATCH ME IF YOU CAN. Her productions have won 20 Tony Awards, 4 Olivier Awards and a Pulitzer Prize. Following the opening of Hairspray, she was awarded the key to the city of Baltimore by then Mayor, Martin O'Malley.

"As a member of the HAIRSPRAY family, I'm honored to be able to be a part of HAIRSPRAY's Sweet Sixteen celebration as a tribute to Margo Lion who continues to be one of our most important champions and advocates." Julie Halston

An annual sold-out event that is an exclusive New York musical theater experience, Broadway Belts for PFF! was created in 2010 by one of the PFF's leading advocates nationwide, the beloved Broadway actress and comedienne Julie Halston (Ken Ludwig's Murder on the Orient Express,Hairspray, Gypsy, You Can't Take It With You). Ms. Halston's husband, the venerated newscaster Ralph Howard, was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis a short time later and has received a lung transplant.

"We adore Julie and all she and her husband Ralph do to raise awareness and money for pulmonary fibrosis. More and more people we know are directly or indirectly affected by this devastating disease and we could not be happier to bring Baltimore back to New York for Broadway Belts for PFF!," said Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman.

This year's event will take place on Monday, March 12 at 5:30 pm at the Edison Ballroom (240 West 47th Street) in New York City. A variety of sponsorship opportunities, which include tickets to the event, are available and can be purchased at www.BroadwayBeltsForPFF.org.

To date, Broadway Belts for PFF! has raised nearly $750,000 for the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation, and is the largest single fundraiser for the national advocacy organization, based in Chicago.

Broadway Belts for PFF! is directed by Carl Andress (The Divine Sister) with Christopher McGovern (Cagney) as Musical Director and Ed Windels as Music Coordinator. The benefit is produced for the eighth straight year by D. Michael Dvorchak, Sue Frost (Memphis, Come From Away), Julie Halston and Ed Windels.

Broadway Belts for PFF! is generously sponsored by Genentech, Doug and Gay Lane Charitable Foundation and Steffy Family Foundation.

For more information about the event or for current sponsorship opportunities, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org

About the PFF:

The mission of the Pulmonary Fibrosis Foundation is to mobilize people and resources to provide access to high quality care and lead research for a cure so people with pulmonary fibrosis will live longer, healthier lives. The PFF collaborates with physicians, organizations, patients, and caregivers worldwide. For more information, visit PulmonaryFibrosis.org.

