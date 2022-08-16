Harvest Works Digital Media & West Harlem Art Fund Present Cutting Edge Jazz

Harvestworks Digital Media Arts and West Harlem Art Fund will present jazz artist William Hooker on Governors Island in Nolan Park, Buildings 10A and 10B.

Silver Fleece, commissioned by Harvestworks and funded by NY State Council of the Arts is experimental new music on the cutting edge of jazz. This performance will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3 pm.

According to jazz saxophonist Thomas Stanley, "Hooker has the ability to find fertile ground for moving music in a variety of settings that obliterate genre distinctions offers a much-needed statement of social optimism in the arts."

RUN TIME OF PERFORMANCE: An hour and ½ (approx.)

Building 10a and 10B, Nolan Park, Governors Island

The Ensemble: William Hooker, drums/composer

On Kaa Davis, guitar,

Hans Tammen, guitar,

Kevin Ramsey, electronics ,

Theodore Woodward, electronics

William Hooker - "William Hooker's body of uninterrupted work beginning in the mid-seventies defines him as one of the most important composers and players in jazz. As bandleader, Hooker has fielded ensembles in an incredibly diverse array of configurations. Each collaboration has brought a serious investigation of his compositional agenda and the science of the modern drum kit".

On Kaa Davis - A long time resident artist and activist of New York's Lower East Side (LES), On has been a constant contributor to its edgy creative esthetic. On performs principally as a guitarist, exploring music through the worlds of classical guitar, creative improvisation, 'jazzes', and is interpretive of roots-cultural models and 21st century thoro-composed models.

Hans Tammen - Hans Tammen likes to set sounds in motion, and then sit back to watch the movements unfold. Using textures, timbre and dynamics as primary elements, his music is continuously shifting, with different layers floating into the foreground while others disappear.

Kevin Ramsey - Brooklyn born and based, Ramsay's work focuses primarily on theoretical, practical aspects of sound recording/reproduction with unpredictable pairings of acoustic and electronic instruments.

Founded as a not-for-profit organization by artists in 1977, Harvestworks has helped a generation of artists create new works using technology. Our mission is to support the creation and presentation of art works achieved through the use of new and evolving technologies. Our goals are to create an environment where artists can make work inspired and achieved by electronic media; to create a responsive public context for the appreciation of new work by presenting and disseminating the finished works; to advance the art community's and the public's "agenda" for the use of technology in art; and to bring together innovative practitioners from all branches of the arts collaborating in the use of electronic media. We assist with commissions and residencies, production services, education and information programs, and the presentation and distribution of their work.

The West Harlem Art Fund (WHAF) is a twenty-four year old, public art and new media organization. Like explorers from the past, who searched for new lands and people, WHAF seek opportunities for artists and creative professionals throughout NYC and beyond wishing to showcase and share their talent. The West Harlem Art Fund presents art and culture in open and public spaces to add aesthetic interest; promote historical and cultural heritage; and support community involvement in local development. Our heritage symbol Afuntummireku-denkyemmtreku: is the double crocodile from West Africa Ghana which means unity in diversity.