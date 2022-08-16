Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Harvest Works Digital Media & West Harlem Art Fund Present Cutting Edge Jazz

The suite for the "outdoors" - composed of six parts features original composition and improvisation.

Aug. 16, 2022  

Harvest Works Digital Media & West Harlem Art Fund Present Cutting Edge Jazz

Harvestworks Digital Media Arts and West Harlem Art Fund will present jazz artist William Hooker on Governors Island in Nolan Park, Buildings 10A and 10B.

Silver Fleece, commissioned by Harvestworks and funded by NY State Council of the Arts is experimental new music on the cutting edge of jazz. This performance will take place on Saturday, September 3, 2022 at 3 pm.

According to jazz saxophonist Thomas Stanley, "Hooker has the ability to find fertile ground for moving music in a variety of settings that obliterate genre distinctions offers a much-needed statement of social optimism in the arts."

RUN TIME OF PERFORMANCE: An hour and ½ (approx.)

Building 10a and 10B, Nolan Park, Governors Island

The Ensemble: William Hooker, drums/composer

On Kaa Davis, guitar,

Hans Tammen, guitar,

Kevin Ramsey, electronics ,

Theodore Woodward, electronics

William Hooker - "William Hooker's body of uninterrupted work beginning in the mid-seventies defines him as one of the most important composers and players in jazz. As bandleader, Hooker has fielded ensembles in an incredibly diverse array of configurations. Each collaboration has brought a serious investigation of his compositional agenda and the science of the modern drum kit".

On Kaa Davis - A long time resident artist and activist of New York's Lower East Side (LES), On has been a constant contributor to its edgy creative esthetic. On performs principally as a guitarist, exploring music through the worlds of classical guitar, creative improvisation, 'jazzes', and is interpretive of roots-cultural models and 21st century thoro-composed models.

Hans Tammen - Hans Tammen likes to set sounds in motion, and then sit back to watch the movements unfold. Using textures, timbre and dynamics as primary elements, his music is continuously shifting, with different layers floating into the foreground while others disappear.

Kevin Ramsey - Brooklyn born and based, Ramsay's work focuses primarily on theoretical, practical aspects of sound recording/reproduction with unpredictable pairings of acoustic and electronic instruments.

Founded as a not-for-profit organization by artists in 1977, Harvestworks has helped a generation of artists create new works using technology. Our mission is to support the creation and presentation of art works achieved through the use of new and evolving technologies. Our goals are to create an environment where artists can make work inspired and achieved by electronic media; to create a responsive public context for the appreciation of new work by presenting and disseminating the finished works; to advance the art community's and the public's "agenda" for the use of technology in art; and to bring together innovative practitioners from all branches of the arts collaborating in the use of electronic media. We assist with commissions and residencies, production services, education and information programs, and the presentation and distribution of their work.

The West Harlem Art Fund (WHAF) is a twenty-four year old, public art and new media organization. Like explorers from the past, who searched for new lands and people, WHAF seek opportunities for artists and creative professionals throughout NYC and beyond wishing to showcase and share their talent. The West Harlem Art Fund presents art and culture in open and public spaces to add aesthetic interest; promote historical and cultural heritage; and support community involvement in local development. Our heritage symbol Afuntummireku-denkyemmtreku: is the double crocodile from West Africa Ghana which means unity in diversity.



Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


ANNIE On Sale At DPAC On This Thursday!ANNIE On Sale At DPAC On This Thursday!
August 16, 2022

DPAC announced today that ANNIE will come to DPAC October 18 – 23, 2022, as part of Truist Broadway at DPAC's new season.
Pandora Productions Opens The 2022-2023 Season With THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE By Matthew LopezPandora Productions Opens The 2022-2023 Season With THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA McBRIDE By Matthew Lopez
August 16, 2022

Pandora Productions, Louisville’s only theatre company dedicated and most trusted to tell the stories of the LGBTQ+ community, opens the 2022-2023 Season with THE LEGEND OF GEORGIA MCBRIDE by award winning playwright Matthew Lopez.
Chicago Humanities Festival Hires Co-Creative DirectorsChicago Humanities Festival Hires Co-Creative Directors
August 16, 2022

Chicago Humanities Festival has announced the hiring of two passionate Co-Creative Directors to lead its programming efforts: Michael Green and Lauren M. Pacheco.
Landmark On Main Street Announces 2022-2023 SeasonLandmark On Main Street Announces 2022-2023 Season
August 16, 2022

Landmark on Main Street, located on Main Street in Port Washington, opens its 2021-22 Season with a line-up of live musical talent including singer/songwriter Ben Folds (August 29), a multi-media trip back in time with the popular Sixties Show (Sept 11), Indie Folk Rockers Carbon Leaf (Sept 12), John Pizzarelli & Catherine Russell's Billie and Blue Eyes (Sept 24), Gaelic Storm (Oct 9), Jake Shimabukuro (Oct 13), Joan Osborne (Nov 13) and Alan Doyle (Feb 25).
Junior League Of Boise Donates $10,000 To Boise Art Museum Through Project 100 InitiativeJunior League Of Boise Donates $10,000 To Boise Art Museum Through Project 100 Initiative
August 16, 2022

In 2018, ahead of the Junior League of Boise's (JLB) 100-year anniversary in 2028, the women's organization adopted Project 100, a 10-year commitment to revisit ten non-profit programs. Previously supported organizations include the Discovery Center of Idaho, Family Advocates, the Idaho State Historical Society, the Learning Lab, and this year's partner, Boise Art Museum (BAM).