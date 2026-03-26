Harlem Stage To Present E-MOVES FESTIVAL 2026 In New York

Harlem Stage will present E-MOVES FESTIVAL 2026 from April 20 through April 27, 2026. The annual festival brings together choreographers, dancers, and artists to explore the role of movement in cultural expression, with programming that includes performances, masterclasses, film screenings, and artist conversations.

The 2026 festival will include a masterclass and conversation with Camille A. Brown, a 35th anniversary screening of the documentary Paris Is Burning, and a series of world premieres by WaterWorks Fellows in partnership with Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater. Additional programming includes a conversation featuring multiple generations of dance artists, including Donald Byrd, Robert Battle, and Lil' Buck.

Festival Events

Master Class and Conversation with Camille A. Brown

April 20 at 6:00 PM

The festival will open with a masterclass and conversation led by Camille A. Brown, moderated by Harlem Stage CEO and Artistic Director Indira Etwaroo, focusing on artistic practice, cultural lineage, and the role of movement in storytelling.

WaterWorks: Four World Premieres

April 24 at 1:00 PM (Student Matinee); April 25 at 2:00 PM and 7:00 PM

The program will feature world premieres by Kamani Abu, Derick McKoy Jr., Naia Neal, and Kasey Orava as part of the WaterWorks Commissioning Fellowship Initiative, presented in partnership with AILEY.

Looking Back to Dance Forward Pre-Show Conversation

April 25 at 1:00 PM

Presented in partnership with While We Are Still Here, this discussion will feature the four WaterWorks choreographers in conversation about their creative processes, moderated by Ronald K. Alexander.

35th Anniversary Screening & Conversation of PARIS IS BURNING

April 26 at 2:00 PM

The festival will include a screening of Paris Is Burning, followed by a conversation with Tabytha Gonzalez, Sailey Williams, and Arturo Lyons, hosted by the Surface Level podcast, examining the film’s impact on ballroom culture and artistic expression.

Black Men in Dance Conversation & Performances

April 27 at 7:00 PM

The festival will conclude with the return of the Black Men in Dance series, curated by Ronald K. Alexander and Calvin Royal III, featuring Donald Byrd, Robert Battle, and Lil’ Buck, along with performances by Lil’ Buck and Babatunji Johnson.

Ticket Information

Tickets range from $15 to $35, with student matinees offered free of charge.