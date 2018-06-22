Happy 20-Gay-Teen! Here's Your Official NYC 2018 Pride Guide

Equality needs you!

This weekend, the 2018 NYC Pride festivities kick off, featuring a roster of iconic LGBT events including the March, Rally, PrideFest, Teaze, and Youth Pride, along with a variety of other events for LGBT and allied people of all ages.

NYC Pride traces its roots to the 1969 Stonewall Riots, and the first Pride March that took place in New York City to commemorate the Riots in 1970. In 2015, an estimated 2 million people participated in NYC Pride. NYC Pride is also hard at work preparing for the 50th Anniversary of Stonewall in 2019, when New York will welcome LGBT people from across the globe for WorldPride.

Check out all the upcoming events of NYC Pride below, including a few other LGBTQ+ celebrations!

Friday - 6/22

The Rally: 5pm - 7pm

Stonewall

NYC Pride is taking the Rally back into the streets! LGBTQIA+ rights and human rights are under attack by the current political environment. Join community activists, organizers, politicians, and more for this unprecedented moment in our history. Take a stand, show up in force, and make your voice heard in this re-imagined Rally experience. The first NYC Pride Rally occurred one month after the Stonewall Riots in June 1969, when 500 people gathered for a "Gay Power" demonstration in Washington Square Park, followed by a candlelight vigil in Sheridan Square. NYC Pride has continued this proud tradition by hosting the event in various locations throughout the city.

Trans Day of Action: 4pm - 7pm

Pier 45

We invite you to join TransJustice and come celebrate the ways we resist by mobilizing, and honoring the pier as a historic home-space for TGNC communities. Through this march we move towards demanding access to both public and private spaces without fear of harassment or brutality.

Queerball: 9pm

UCB East Village

Tim Dunn, gay comedy's burgeoning papa bear, welcomes LGBTQ performers from across the spectrum to his magical kingdom of funny delights. Witness musical comedy, stand-up, contortionism, improv and drag, and, if you're feeling brave, join Dunn onstage for a wild time of your own. For Pride month, you get double the action a special "Best of Queerball" show on June 22. Click here for tickets.

Fantasy: 10pm - 4am (21+)

Slate NY

This year join us for a new fantasy unlike anything you've ever experienced, Fantasy: Leather Edition. Come live out your deep dark fantasies with our fourth edition of this annual event. Dress in your roughest leather gear and kick-off NYC Pride weekend properly. DJ's Announced: DJ Eddie Elias and DJ Jared Conner. Get tickets here.

Cosplay & Pride: 6pm - 10pm (21+)

Pier 40

NYC Pride is proud to present our first Cosplay event, created in partnership with the creators of FlameCon, the LGBTQ non-profit Geeks OUT. Shape your newest costume creation and get ready to make grooving to the music your new superpower. We'll be exhibiting queer-positive graphic art and entertainment throughout the night, so jump on the sunset cruise with us! The main floor will keep your feathers flying high and your latex popping to the latest in dance hits. With Phi Phi O'Hara & DJ Cameron Cole. Get tickets here.

Saturday - 6/23

Drag Brunch: 11am - 4pm

Forrest Point

Victoria Holiday, Warhola Pop and Serena Tea will entertain you during brunch (think French toast, cocktails ... and a dance party)

Youth Pride: 12pm - 6pm

14th St. Park

We're excited to bring back this electrifying experience for LGBTQIA+ and ally teens! A place for young people to celebrate NYC Pride with their friends. Fun interactive experiences, games, and entertainment for all that attend. This event is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Stay tuned for more details about the entertainment and more! Register for free here!

Get (re)married and Meet Karamo from 'Queer Eye': 12pm - 5pm

Sonos NY

In celebration of NYC Pride 2018, we'll be transforming our Listening Rooms into miniature chapels and inviting all couples who want to get married (or remarried) to do so! Officiants will be onsite but you're welcome to bring your own. Queer Eye's Karamo Brown will also be acting as emcee from 1:30PM - 3:30PM for the communal reception on the main floor of the store. Simply RSVP here to reserve a spot - Sonos will contact registrants directly to finalize room availability!

NYC Dyke March: 5pm

Bryant Park

The March is a demonstration of our First Amendment right to protest and takes place without permits or sponsors. We recognize that we must organize among ourselves to fight for our rights, safety, and visibility. Thousands of Dykes take the streets each year in celebration of our beautiful and diverse Dyke lives, to highlight the presence of Dykes within our community, and in protest of the discrimination, harassment, and violence we face in schools, on the job, and in our communities. Any person who identifies as a dyke is welcome to march regardless of gender expression or identity, sex assigned at birth, sexual orientation, race, age, political affiliation, religious identity, ability, class, or immigration status. We ask that our allies respect the march as a space for self identified dykes by supporting us from the sidewalks, or by celebrating with us at the culmination of our protest in Washington Square Park.

VIP Rooftop Party: 2pm - 10pm (21+)

Hudson Terrace

Shout it from the rooftops at the hottest party of the year. NYC Pride and Brian Rafferty Productions proudly present the eighth anniversary of the VIP Rooftop Party! Dance on the most exclusive rooftop venue overlooking the greatest city in the world during the best weekend of the year! This is one of the official Saturday afternoon events of NYC Pride, the largest Pride week in the nation. Get your tickets early to make sure you're a part of one of the largest fundraisers for NYC Pride. Get tickets here.

Teaze HER: 5pm - Midnight (21+)

The DL

It's NYC Pride and you're hanging out on The DL's Lower East Side's tropical rooftop teasing your five senses through three levels of interactive entertainment and 1,200 fabulous proud bodies. Teaze, your officially NYC Pride party is pairing up with HER to bring you the largest, liveliest, tastiest, most tantalizing, queer, creative, entertainment extravaganza that Saturday night has to offer: Teaze HER! No other Saturday night Pride party will give you lap dance classes, a silent disco DJ battle, aphrodisiac oyster-tainment tastes, a pleasingly provocative spanking booth, and one critically acclaimed electrified viola. And that's just some of what we have in store for you. Get your tickets here!

Masterbeat Masterbuilt: 10pm - 6am (21+)

Hammerstein Ballroom

The official Saturday night event of NYC Pride returns as Masterbeat once again transforms the legendary Hammerstein Ballroom into NYC's biggest mega-club with our world famous production featuring thundering concert sound, hundreds of moving lights and lasers and a theatrical production showcasing the hottest dancers and performers in the world. Tickets can be bought here!

Pride Island: 2pm - 10pm (21+)

Pier 97

In 2017 NYC Pride evolved Dance on the Pier, a 30+ year institution, into a new multi-day LGBTQ cultural experience named Pride Island. After a hugely successful first year, NYC Pride is excited to bring Pride Island to Hudson River Park's, Pier 97, in the heart of Hells Kitchen. This event showcases everyone from legendary soul singers to indie pop bands, this new inclusive experience creates a central hub for the LGBTQ community to celebrate Pride. We're proud to announce the 2018 Pride Island Lineup: Tove Lo, Lizzo, DJ Simon Dunmore, Big Freedia, Sasha Velour, and DJ Dawson. Get your tickets here!

Sunday - 6/24

The March: Noon

Click here for the new NYC Pride March Route for 2018

The first March was held in 1970 and has since become an annual civil rights demonstration. Over the years, its purpose has broadened to include recognition of the fight against AIDS and to remember those we have lost to illness, violence and neglect. The March is a celebration of our lives and our community. In 2017, we were joined by over 450+ unique marching contingents, representing a vast array of nonprofits, community organizations, corporate partners, small businesses, political candidates and activists! With over 110 floats making the trek down Fifth Avenue, last year's March was one of the largest and most exciting in history. Viewing the March is free; however, to purchase Grandstand tickets for a VIP experience of viewing the March with access to food, beverages and restrooms, click here.

PrideFest: 11am - 6pm

Click here for the 2018 PrideFest Map Route

PrideFest, which will be going into its 25th year in 2018, is our annual LGBTQIA+ street fair that combines exhibitors, entertainers and activities for a day of fun and celebration in the name of equality. PrideFest attracts thousands of out-of-state visitors and brings them together with local residents and families, corporate sponsors, community leaders, and local business owners. Round out your Pride experience with a trip to PrideFest. It's the perfect place to stop to listen to a few tunes, grab a bite to eat, or score some great Pride gear. And the best part is, attendance is totally free!

Femme Fatale: 4pm - 10pm (21+)

Hudson Terrace

Just because The March is over doesn't mean the party is! NYC Pride is thrilled to bring back Femme Fatale, our official Sunday event for women. Things are going to get crazy at this exclusive rooftop party as you dance atop the greatest city in the world. Finally a women's rooftop party where you can eat, drink, dance, and mingle with over 1000+ women from all over the country! Get your tickets here.

Quiet Pride: 5pm - 9pm

Shake Shack at Madison Park

What could be better than a quiet afternoon in the park? How about a Quiet evening at the park? We're teaming up with the Shake Shack at Madison Park to bring you a Sunday of dancing, sweet tunes and even sweeter shakes. Shake Shack provides the sustenance and we provide the music with our three live DJ's, vying for your ear-ttention, in true Quiet Events fashion. All of you Quiet Clubbers attending this year's NYC Pride March, make sure to stop in as the parade marches by Madison Square Park! Join us for even more fun, food and frolicking in the park! RSVP here.

