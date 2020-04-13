Hailey Kilgore, Lauren Patten and More To Appear On DR. DRAMA Mental Health Series

In response to the pandemic, Alisa Hurwitz, PsyD is launching a free Mental Health Series: IG Live.

Each episode will feature a different Broadway star in discussion with Dr. Hurwitz about healthy coping skills, self-care and prioritizing emotional health in the context of the current crisis.

Upcoming guests include Sean Allan Krill (Jagged Little Pill), Alexandra Silber (Fiddler on the Roof), Hailey Kilgore (Once on this Island), Elizabeth Stanley (Jagged Little Pill), Brittany Mack (Six), Lauren Pattern (Jagged Little Pill) and Ezra Menas (Jagged Little Pill).

Find more information at Instagram, @thedrdrama.





