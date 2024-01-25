HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO & Mentra to Host Resume Writing Workshop

Scheduled for January 31, 2024 at 5PM ET, at the Algonquin Hotel's Oak Room.

By: Jan. 25, 2024

Broadway's How to Dance in Ohio, inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name, and Mentra, a neurodiversity employment network, are partnering to host a Resume Writing Workshop in New York City this month.  

As the burgeoning social movement around neurodiversity continues to grow, and an increasing number of NYC companies, including major players in tech and finance, are expanding their neuroinclusion efforts, this initiative will help propel neurodiverse folks into the tech-driven job market, where their unique skills are increasingly sought after. This growing trend underscores the recognition of the unique strengths of neurodivergent talent and the need for diverse, inclusive workplaces. 

Scheduled for January 31, 2024 at 5PM ET, at the Algonquin Hotel's Oak Room, this workshop specifically targets neurodivergent individuals interested in software, data, and UX design roles. Mentra's neuroinclusion talent specialist will lead the session, equipping participants with the skills to craft resumes that effectively highlight their distinctive talents and navigate the complexities of the job market as a neurodivergent person. The registration link can be found here.  

This collaboration is a testament to the growing social movement around neurodiversity, further propelled by the mainstream attention garnered by How to Dance in Ohio. It signifies a joint commitment to nurturing and promoting neurodivergent talents. With more NYC companies joining Mentra's platform, the potential for connecting neurodivergent talent with employers continues to grow. This workshop is a steppingstone towards a more inclusive and diverse workforce, demonstrating the impact of collaborative efforts in driving societal change. 

ABOUT How to Dance in Ohio 

Declared "Broadway’s most original new musical” by The Daily Beast, How to Dance in Ohio features book and lyrics by Rebekah Greer Melocik, music by Jacob Yandura, choreography by Mayte Natalio, and direction by Sammi Cannold – all making their Broadway debuts. The production began previews on November 15, 2023, officially opened on Sunday, December 10, and is set to play its final performance on February 11, 2204 at the Belasco Theatre.

In the parts of the real-life autistic young adults featured in the HBO documentary, are a cast of seven autistic actors, all making their Broadway debuts: Desmond Edwards (he/they) as Remy, Amelia Fei [Yi-Hsuan Fei] (she/her) as Caroline, Madison Kopec (they/she) as Marideth, Liam Pearce (he/him) as Drew, Imani Russell (they/them) as Mel, Conor Tague (he/him) as Tommy, and Ashley Wool (she/her) as Jessica. Broadway veteran Caesar Samayoa (he/him; Come from Away, Sister Act) will star as renown psychologist Dr. Emilio Amigo and Cristina Sastre (she/her; Legally Blonde at The Muny) will play his daughter Ashley Amigo. Also featured in the cast are Broadway veterans Haven Burton (she/her; Shrek the Musical, Violet) as Terry, Darlesia Cearcy (she/her; Shuffle Along, Once On This Island) as Johanna, Carlos L Encinias (he/him; Les Miserables), Nick Gaswirth (he/him; …The Great Comet of 1812), and Melina Kalomas (she/her; Young Frankenstein). Completing the cast are Jean Christian Barry (they/them; Stranger Sings), Collin Hancock (he/him), Hunter Hollingsworth (he/him), Marina Jansen (they/them), Martín Solá (he/him; On Your Feet!). Ayanna Nicole Thomas (she/her), and Marina Pires (she/her; Aladdin, On Your Feet!).   

Photo credit: Curits Brown 




How to Dance in Ohio will conclude its Broadway run on Sunday, February 11, 2024, following 99 performances (27 previews and 72 regular performances) at the Belasco Theater.

The original Broadway cast recording of the new musical How to Dance in Ohio, is available digitally on all platforms. Listen to the full album here!

How to Dance in Ohio is partnering with the Autistic Theatremakers Alliance.

How to Dance in Ohio is now running on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre and you can catch a first look at 'Drift' performed by Madison Kopec and the rest of the company below!

