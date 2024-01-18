HOT WHITE HEIST Podcast Starring Bowen Yang, Cynthia Nixon, Jane Lynch & More to Return for Season 2

Audible, Inc.'s hit queer action-comedy Hot White Heist will return for season two on March 7 with six half-hour episodes available exclusively on Audible. Hot White Heist was created, written and directed by Adam Goldman, who also produces the project in collaboration with Alan Cumming. Bowen Yang, Cynthia Nixon, Jane Lynch, Shannon Woodward, Abbi Jacobson, Bianca Del Rio, Stephanie Beatriz, Katya Zamolodchikova, Cheyenne Jackson, and Tony Kushner will reprise their roles for season two alongside newly added stars Raúl Esparza, Sara Ramírez, Joel Kim Booster, Ian McKellen, Jane Krakowski, Trixie Mattel, Yvie Oddly, Sarah Steele, Jesse James Keitel and more.

“Season one of Hot White Heist shattered our expectations for a scripted comedy and became a must-listen for so many of our customers,” said Rachel Ghiazza, Audible’s Chief Content Officer. “Not only does Season 2 double down on our brilliant casting with the addition of Sara Ramírez and Jane Krakowski, but this season’s plot is an even wilder romp, with higher-stakes adventure and bigger laughs, proving that Broadway Video’s ingenious storytelling continues to raise the bar at Audible.”

Bowen Yang says, “I’m thrilled that our sticky heist gang is back for more thrills and debauchery. In season two the stakes are higher, the action is next-level and the story is even more absurd in the best way possible. I’m available for hire if you are planning a heist.”

Hot on the heels of Hot White Heist’s critically acclaimed first season, Judy Fink and his team of amateur heist experts are back – and they’re in bigger trouble than ever. Two years after successfully melting down the top secret sperm bank under the Space Needle, the CLITO collective (the Coalition of Lesbians, Inclusive To Others) is thriving on their newly acquired private island, Lesbos 2. All is well in their queer utopia. Or is it? Investigative reporter Sarah Keebler (Sarah Steele) is piecing together the crew's previous heist for her bombshell true-crime podcast – and getting dangerously close to the truth.

In addition to Hot White Heist, other audio-only scripted original comedy series resulting from the Audible and Broadway Video collaboration include Trust Fall starring Colin Jost and Wanda Sykes, Yes We Cannabis starring Sam Richardson, Langston Kerman, Punkie Johnson and Method Man, Excessive starring Chloe Fineman and Joshua Jackson, Michelle Rojas Is Not Okay starring Dascha Polanco, Past My Bedtime starring David Harbour, Motivated! created by and starring Nia Vardalos and Rob Riggle, the Ambie and Signal award-winning Hit Job starring Keke Palmer and Pete Davidson, New York Times Audio Fiction Best-Seller Escape from Virtual Island starring Paul Rudd, Jack McBrayer, Amber Ruffin and Paula Pell; New York Times Audio Fiction Best-Seller Heads Will Rollcreated by and starring Kate McKinnon and Emily Lynne, featuring Tim Gunn, Meryl Streep and Peter Dinklage; 64th Man, starring John Cena and Anna Chlumsky; and Holiday Greetings from Sugar and Booze starring Ana Gasteyer and Maya Rudolph, Lem Can Helpstarring Fred Armisen and Christmas Delivery starring Gillian Jacobs and Sam Richardson.

Revisit Season 1 of Hot White Heist, now on Audible or wherever you get your podcasts. For more information on Season 2 of Hot White Heist, please visit www.audible.com/heist2, available exclusively on Audible, beginning March 7.

ABOUT AUDIBLE, INC.

Audible, Inc., an Amazon.com, Inc. subsidiary (NASDAQ:AMZN), is the leading creator and provider of premium audio storytelling, offering global audiences a powerful way to enhance and enrich their lives through extraordinary content. Audible’s catalog includes more than 850,000 audio titles, including Audible Originals as well as audiobooks and podcasts from leading studios, print, audio and magazine publishers and world-renowned entertainers.

ABOUT BROADWAY VIDEO

Broadway Video is a global media and entertainment company focused on the creation and distribution of premier content. Founded by Lorne Michaels in 1979, Broadway Video’s legacy originated with the cultural icon Saturday Night Live. Broadway Video has since built a stable of television programs including The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Late Night with Seth Meyers, Documentary Now!, Schmigadoon, MacGruber, The Kids in the Hall, The Other Two, Portlandia, and 30 Rock, feature films and live theater such as Mean Girls, as well as podcasts including Heads Will Roll and Hot White Heist. Broadway Video has also created and launched the digital studios Above Average and Más Mejor, which celebrates LatinX talent and stories. Broadway Video manages worldwide licensing and distribution of the company’s IP library.