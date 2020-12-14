Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Advertisement
Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Returns With SILENT NIGHT, BLOODY NIGHT

Tune in to YouTube at 9:00pm EST on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Dec. 14, 2020  
HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Returns With SILENT NIGHT, BLOODY NIGHT

Put your seasonal affective disorder on hold because your favorite live comedy show and horror film screening series Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest returns to YouTube at 9:00pm EST on Wednesday, December 23rd for a Horrorday Special featuring the eerie 1972 slasher flick "Silent Night, Bloody Night!" As always, there'll be a SLAY of new skits, bits, and screams to unwrap from host Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) and co-producers Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB), Marybess Pritchett (An Inconvenient Talk Show), and George Gordon (Laugh Track Festival, Your Good Friend)!

HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents "Silent Night, Bloody Night"

A Comedy Show and Horror Movie Screening

Wednesday, December 23, 2020

9:00 pm EST - 11:00 pm EST

On YouTube

FREE

Hoff's Horrorfest Website: www.hoffshorrorfest.com

Tune in below!


Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You