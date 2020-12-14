Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Returns With SILENT NIGHT, BLOODY NIGHT
Tune in to YouTube at 9:00pm EST on Wednesday, December 23rd.
Put your seasonal affective disorder on hold because your favorite live comedy show and horror film screening series Hoff's Public Domain Horrorfest returns to YouTube at 9:00pm EST on Wednesday, December 23rd for a Horrorday Special featuring the eerie 1972 slasher flick "Silent Night, Bloody Night!" As always, there'll be a SLAY of new skits, bits, and screams to unwrap from host Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) and co-producers Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB), Marybess Pritchett (An Inconvenient Talk Show), and George Gordon (Laugh Track Festival, Your Good Friend)!
HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents "Silent Night, Bloody Night"
A Comedy Show and Horror Movie Screening
Wednesday, December 23, 2020
9:00 pm EST - 11:00 pm EST
On YouTube
FREE
Hoff's Horrorfest Website: www.hoffshorrorfest.com
Tune in below!
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
-
VIDEO: Jonathan Groff Dons His King George Costume for Invite to HAMILTON Fundraiser for Georgia Senate Runoffs
Jonathan Groff is inviting Hamilton fans to join in on the event in the most fashionable way possible-- in his King George getup, of course!...
VIDEO: Watch The Full ONE NIGHT ONLY: THE BEST OF BROADWAY Special, Featuring JAGGED LITTLE PILL, MEAN GIRLS, RENT, and More!
NBC's special One Night Only: The Best of Broadway premiered last night, December 10 at 8pm ET. Did you miss out on the show, or just want to relive a...
Virtual Theatre This Weekend: December 12-13- with James Monroe Iglehart, and More!
Broadway might be dark, but that doesn't mean that theatre isn't happening everywhere! Below, check out where you can get your daily fix of Broadway t...
9 James Monroe Iglehart Videos We Can't Get Enough Of!
James Monroe Iglehart is stopping by the Seth Rudetsky Concert Series this weekend! We're looking back at past performances (and his Tony acceptance s...
All You Need to Know About RATATOUILLE: THE TIKTOK MUSICAL
It was recently announced that, the Tony Award-winning theatrical production company Seaview (Slave Play; Sea Wall/A Life) will present, for one perfo...
Watch THE PROM and Follow Along with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag!
As you watch Netflix's The Prom, follow along with BroadwayWorld's Stage Mag for all of the latest info on the cast, creative team, songs, trailers an...