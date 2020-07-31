Your favorite live comedy show and horror movie screening series HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST returns this Wednesday at 9:00 PM EST! Join Hoff Matthews (Comedy Central) via Twitch as he livestreams classic public domain horror movies interspersed with host segments and special guests. Log on, sit back, and prepare to laugh until you scream!

This week, the Horrorfest team presents Ubaldo Ragona and Sidney Salkow's 1964 classic "The Last Man on Earth," starring the prince of horror himself, Vincent Price, and based on the 1954 novel I Am Legend by Richard Matheson. Tune in to the Horrorfest Twitch stream at 9:00 PM EST on Wednesday, August 5th for the final screening of our spooky summer series! Wednesday's show features special guest Arti Gollapudi (Forbes Under 30 Feature, Boys I've Kissed and Hated) along with new sketches and characters from the Horrorfest scream team, Hoff Matthews, Andrei Alupului (Come Ova, UCB), Marybess Pritchett (An Inconvenient Talk Show), and George Gordon (Laugh Track Festival, Your Good Friend). Keep an eye out for Horrorfest's fall series coming soon!

HOFF'S PUBLIC DOMAIN HORRORFEST Presents "THE LAST MAN ON EARTH"

A Comedy Show and Horror Movie Screening

Wednesday, August 5th at 9:00pm EST

FREE

Show Link: https://www.twitch.tv/hoffmatthews/

Facebook Event Link: https://www.facebook.com/events/1592538140924297/

