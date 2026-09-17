HENRY DARGER IS: IS HENRY DARGER to Make Debut at The Producers Club

Composers Concordance will present Henry Darger IS: IS Henry Darger, a unique theatrical and musical work about a hospital custodian who made an epic artwork over sixty years. The performance will take place on Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM.

Henry Darger spent his life in poverty, dying in 1973 aged 81, completely unaware that the secret world he created inside his rented Chicago room would one day be coveted by top-tier global institutions and private collectors.

Written by Jude Kampfner (BBC playwright, director, and producer), the play looks for clues behind what informed images that shifted from innocent playfulness to visceral violence.

The production features bold, eclectic music by composers Seth Boustead, Charles Coleman, and Gene Pritsker, performed live by the CompCord Ensemble.

Performers

Actors:

Mike Iveson, MOTI MARGOLIN, Emily Perkins, Antu Yacob

CompConrd Ensemble:

Keve Wilson — oboe

Jisoo Ok — cello

Gene Pritsker — guitar

Tristan Cano — piano

Charles Coleman — conductor

Henry Darger IS: IS Henry Darger offers audiences an encounter with one of America's most enchanting as well as controversial and disturbing artistic figures through an unusual synthesis of theater, contemporary classical music, and visual art.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 44 Days 18 Hrs 25 Min 29 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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