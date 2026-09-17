HENRY DARGER IS: IS HENRY DARGER to Make Debut at The Producers Club
Jude Kampfner's play explores the life of an outsider artist through theater and contemporary classical music.
Composers Concordance will present Henry Darger IS: IS Henry Darger, a unique theatrical and musical work about a hospital custodian who made an epic artwork over sixty years. The performance will take place on Friday, October 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM.
Henry Darger spent his life in poverty, dying in 1973 aged 81, completely unaware that the secret world he created inside his rented Chicago room would one day be coveted by top-tier global institutions and private collectors.
Written by Jude Kampfner (BBC playwright, director, and producer), the play looks for clues behind what informed images that shifted from innocent playfulness to visceral violence.
The production features bold, eclectic music by composers Seth Boustead, Charles Coleman, and Gene Pritsker, performed live by the CompCord Ensemble.
Performers
Actors:
Mike Iveson, MOTI MARGOLIN, Emily Perkins, Antu Yacob
CompConrd Ensemble:
Keve Wilson — oboe
Jisoo Ok — cello
Gene Pritsker — guitar
Tristan Cano — piano
Charles Coleman — conductor
Henry Darger IS: IS Henry Darger offers audiences an encounter with one of America's most enchanting as well as controversial and disturbing artistic figures through an unusual synthesis of theater, contemporary classical music, and visual art.
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