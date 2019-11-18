HELLO, DOLLY! National Tour Cancels Detroit Opening Night Due To Truck Malfunction
Broadway in Detroit has announced that tomorrow's opening night performance, (Tuesday, November 19 at 8:00 PM) of the national tour of HELLO DOLLY! at Detroit's Fisher Theatre has been cancelled due to an unanticipated mechanical issue with one of the touring production's semi-trucks while en route to Detroit.
Guests with tickets to this cancelled performance may exchange their tickets in person at the Fisher Theatre box office for comparable seats to any other HELLO, DOLLY! performance. Weeknight performances will have the most comparable seats. Availability for Saturday and Sunday matinees is limited. Guests who are unable to exchange tickets, may obtain a refund by contacting their original point of purchase.
Refund requests must be received no later than 7:00pm Sunday, December 1st. Broadway In Detroit and Ticketmaster are only able to refund the original purchaser or purchases made through Ticketmaster Verified Resale. Broadway In Detroit is not responsible for purchases made through third party resellers.
For more information, please call (313) 872-1000 or visit www.BroadwayInDetroit.com.
Carolee Carmello leads the National Tour of HELLO, DOLLY! Joining Carmello is John Bolton (Horace Vandergelder), Daniel Beeman (Cornelius Hackl), Analisa Leaming (reprising her role as Irene Molloy), Sean Burns (Barnaby Tucker), Chelsea Cree Groen (Minnie Fay), Colin LeMoine (Ambrose Kemper), Laura Sky Herman (Ermengarde), Jane Brockman (Ernestina), and Blake Hammond (Rudolph).
The ensemble features Colin Bradbury, Alec Cohen, Julian DeGuzman, Karen Elliott, Christopher Faison, Jenny Hickman, Laura Irion, Madison Johnson, Julie Kavanagh, Nathan Keen, Ben Lanham, Marty Lauter, Ian Liberto, Hillary Porter, Steffany Pratt, Kyle Samuel, Scott Shedenhelm, Timothy Shew, Maria Cristina Slye, Cassie Austin Taylor, Cayel Tregeagle, Davis Wayne, and Brandon L. Whitmore.
A complete list of cities and dates for the national tour of Hello, Dolly! can be found at www.hellodollyonbroadway.com.
