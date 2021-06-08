HBO Max To Celebrate IN THE HEIGHTS With Interactive NYC Tour

New York City has inspired some of the most incredible stories on HBO Max. This month, the streamer will invite fans on location to explore memorable moments from these stories with a self-guided, interactive, and rewards-driven walking tour in honor of the feature film release of "In the Heights," the Warner Bros. Pictures film debuting June 10 in theaters and on HBO Max (exclusive to the ad-free subscription tier). The tour will also feature other HBO Max series and movies filmed in the city.

The three-day pop up experience, "HBO Max On Location," will take place from June 11-13 (10:00 A.M. - 8:00 P.M. ET) and feature 20 branded installations in Manhattan. Participants will receive special access to view a scene from "In The Heights" or an HBO Max series or film affiliated with each location and have the opportunity to redeem rewards from local businesses. There are a limited number of rewards available on each day and they will be distributed by each participating partner on a first-come, first served basis while supplies last.

"We look forward to returning to New York City and honoring the incredible film 'In The Heights,'" said Jason Mulderig, SVP, Brand Marketing, HBO Max and HBO. " 'HBO Max On Location' is a great opportunity to provide a safe and fun interactive experience for fans of iconic HBO Max series and movies that also supports local businesses, in a city that has been severely impacted over the past year but continues to stay resilient."

As part of the tour, HBO Max will partner with both NYC & Company, which curated a supplemental guide to the vibrant neighborhood of Washington Heights, and Citi Bike (sponsored by Lyft), which recently opened more than 30 new stations in upper Manhattan. After interacting with the experience from select locations, fans can grab a free bike to transport them around the city for the guided adventure. Washington Heights staples like Malecon and Locksmith will be highlighted as part of the experience alongside New York City notables Levain Bakery, Magnolia Cupcakes, and Katz's Delicatessen.

Below are some of the beloved businesses and famous locations featured in the tour, including the rewards fans will be able to redeem:

J. Hood Wright Park ("In The Heights") $5 discount off Malecon's famous sides or drinks

United Palace Theatre ("In The Heights") $5 donation per person by HBO Max to the United Palace Theatre

Drama Book Shop ("In The Heights") $5 coffee drink from Drama Book Shop

191st St Subway Pedestrian Tunnel ("In The Heights") $5 discount off order from Locksmith

Steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art ("Gossip Girl") Free cookie from Levain Bakery

Magnolia Bakery ("Sex and the City") Free cupcake from Magnolia Bakery

Katz's Delicatessen ("When Harry Met Sally") $5 discount off order from Katz's Delicatessen

LES Skatepark @ 62 Monroe St & Pike St. ("Betty") Free medium taro milk tea with boba pearls from CoCo Fresh Tea & Juice

Cartier Mansion ("Ocean's 8") $5 Lyft credit

Pier 6 Heliport ("Succession") Free Citi Bike ride

East Riverwalk ("The Undoing") Free Citi Bike ride



Locales in the experience range from those featured in Max Originals "Gossip Girl," the extension of the pop culture classic debuting July 8, "Love Life," and "The Flight Attendant," to HBO Originals "Sex and the City," "The Undoing," and "Succession," to classic series "Friends" and classic films "When Harry Met Sally," "Ocean's 8," and more. The complete map and list of titles is available on hbomaxonlocation.com and photo stills for coverage can be found here.

Beyond NYC, HBO Max Pa'lante! is partnering with #WeAllGrow Latina to support three Latino-owned bodegas and tienditas in LA, San Antonio, and Chicago. In short docu-style videos, the #TellUsTuSueñito ("Tell Us Your Dream") social media campaign will capture each owner's inspiring journey to achieving their dreams and how their corner stores became a vital part of their local community. The campaign launches this week and ends on June 11 with local surprises in each of the three cities.

HBO Max also launched the "Our Rhythm, Our Dream" spotlight page in celebration of "In The Heights." The spotlight page is accessible via the homepage and includes HBO Max feature films and series that represent human stories at the intersection of music, dance, family, love, dreams, perseverance, and community-all themes central to "In The Heights."