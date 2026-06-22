HAZBIN HOTEL Creator Vivienne Medrano Developing Animated Musical PREHISTORIA

Vivienne Medrano, creator of the hit animated musical series Hazbin Hotel, is bringing a new project to the big screen. Deadline reports that the animator, whose career skyrocketed after making her debut with her original storytelling on YouTube, is developing the animated movie musical, Preshistoria, with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation.

The news was revealed as part of a presentation at the Annecy International Film Festival, which also offered a first look at the project. Take a look below for a sneak peek at the film, which is aiming for a theatrical release.

“Since I began my animation journey, my biggest dream was to be part of a feature film," said Medrano in a statement. "Now to be creating an original story that I have been holding for years with Warner Bros. Pictures Animation, a studio whose characters and stories have been a huge part of my life, is truly a dream come true."

Vivienne Medrano released the animated pilot for the animated musical comedy series, Hazbin Hotel, on YouTube in 2019 and quickly gained over 120 million views and a devoted worldwide fan base. The series was recently renewed for a fifth and final season at Prime Video, with the first two seasons now available to stream. Check out BroadwayWorld's exclusive interview with Medrano about Season 2 here.

The Hazbin Hotel universe continued to expand beyond the screen in 2025, with Hazbin Hotel: Live on Broadway, the first-ever concert event celebrating the series. Hosted by series lead Erika Henningsen, the live concert took place on October 20, at New York’s historic Majestic Theatre in connection with the Season Two premiere screening. Check out photos from the concert event, now available to stream on Prime Video.

A spin-off series, Helluva Boss, is also available. The first half of the fifteen-episode third season of Helluva Boss will premiere on Prime Video in the Fall of 2026. Following a mid-season hiatus, the second half of Season Three will premiere in 2027.

Photo Credit: Valerie Terranova/Getty Images for Prime Video