HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's Nathan Salstone Releases Debut EP 'Caroline & Me'

Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) released his debut EP "Caroline & Me" today on all digital platforms. Marking his singer/songwriter recording debut, "Caroline & Me" consists of three tracks written by Salstone, who accompanies himself on the guitar. The EP was recorded by Lorenzo Wolff at Restoration Sound Studio. The songs can be heard at: li.sten.to/CarolineAndMe

Track Listing:



1. Caroline

2. Two Older Sisters

3. Weeks Away



Along with his Broadway debut in the original cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Salstone has been seen numerous times at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, including his solo show debut "Selling Myself Short" in October 2018, as well as co-starring in the Goodspeed Opera House newest adaptation of Rags and recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University 2017. Follow Nathan on Instagram at @nathan_salstone.





