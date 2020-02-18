HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD's Nathan Salstone Releases Debut EP 'Caroline & Me'
Nathan Salstone (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child) released his debut EP "Caroline & Me" today on all digital platforms. Marking his singer/songwriter recording debut, "Caroline & Me" consists of three tracks written by Salstone, who accompanies himself on the guitar. The EP was recorded by Lorenzo Wolff at Restoration Sound Studio. The songs can be heard at: li.sten.to/CarolineAndMe
Track Listing:
1. Caroline
2. Two Older Sisters
3. Weeks Away
Along with his Broadway debut in the original cast of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, Salstone has been seen numerous times at Feinstein's/ 54 Below, including his solo show debut "Selling Myself Short" in October 2018, as well as co-starring in the Goodspeed Opera House newest adaptation of Rags and recent graduate of Carnegie Mellon University 2017. Follow Nathan on Instagram at @nathan_salstone.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
If there's a song in your heart, it will get in her head. Jane Levy stars in this high-concept drama as Zoey Clarke, a whip-smart computer coder forgi... (read more)
Jamael Westman, Nicholas Christopher, Taylor Iman Jones and More to Lead the Los Angeles Engagement of HAMILTON
Producer Jeffrey Seller has announced that JAMAEL WESTMAN and NICHOLAS CHRISTOPHER will lead the Los Angeles engagement of HAMILTON as Alexander Hamil... (read more)
Photos and Video: Get a First Look at FROZEN's New Cast Members; Plus Learn About the Changes Coming to Broadway
As it approaches its second anniversary on Broadway, Frozen will welcome a trio of new stars joining the company tonight, Tuesday, February 18, 2020. ... (read more)
National Asian Artists Project Will Present Rodgers & Hammerstein's CINDERELLA, Starring Ali Ewoldt, Ann Harada, and More!
National Asian Artists Project - NAAP will present Rodgers & Hammerstein's Cinderella a?" In Concert as part of its a?oeRediscover Seriesa?? which exp... (read more)
Arena Stage Announces 2020/21 Season; Corbin Bleu in CATCH ME IF YOU CAN, and More!
Arena Stage has announced its 2020/21 Season, which is set to include five world premieres, four plays and three musicals, including a Corbin Bleu-led... (read more)
Event Calendar Revealed for 74th Annual Tony Awards!
The American Theatre Wing's Tony Awards have announced the calendar for the 2019-2020 season. The Tony Awards, which honors theatre professionals for ... (read more)