HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD To Offer $49 Rush Tickets

There is a limit of two tickets per person, and you have to be 18 years or older to purchase.

Sep. 18, 2023

Beginning Tuesday, September 19 at 10 AM, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child will offer a limited number of $49 rush tickets, subject to availability, for that day's performance available to purchase in-person when the Lyric Theatre (214 W 43rd St, NYC) box office opens. There is a limit of two tickets per person, and you have to be 18 years or older to purchase.

 

Each Friday, the production will continue to release a limited number of $40 "Friday Forty" tickets for the following week’s performances. Enter the lottery on the TodayTix app any Monday from 12:01am to Friday at 1:00pm EST. At 1:00pm every Friday the lottery Will Close, and the winners will be notified between 1:00pm and 5:00pm that day.

 

The most successful non-musical play in Broadway history, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child has the unique distinction of being named by the Guinness World Records as the highest-grossing non-musical play in Broadway history with over $308 million total sales and over 2.4 million tickets sold. It’s also the longest running Broadway play of this century and has become one of the “must-see” destinations for tourists and NYC residents alike.

 

More About Harry Potter and the Cursed Child:

 

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, the first Harry Potter story to be presented on stage, has sold over 5 million tickets worldwide and holds a record 60 major honors, with nine Laurence Olivier Awards including Best New Play and six Tony Awards including Best New Play.

 

Based on an original new story by J.K. RowlingJack Thorne and John Tiffany, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is a play by Jack Thorne, directed by John Tiffany.  

 

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child features movement by Steven Hoggett, set by Christine Jones, costumes by Katrina Lindsay, music & arrangements by Imogen Heap, lighting by Neil Austin, sound by Gareth Fry, illusions & magic by Jamie Harrison, music supervision & arrangements by Martin Lowe. US Casting by Jim Carnahan, CSA.

 

Harry Potter and the Cursed Child is produced by Sonia Friedman Productions, Colin Callender and Harry Potter Theatrical Productions.

 

Adventure runs in the family. When Harry Potter’s head-strong son Albus befriends the son of his fiercest rival, Draco Malfoy, it sparks an unbelievable new journey for them all—with the power to change the past and future forever. Prepare for a mind-blowing race through time, spectacular spells, and an epic battle, all brought to life with the most astonishing theatrical magic ever seen on stage. 

 

Experience the wizarding world like never before from the moment you arrive. The entire theatre has been transformed with hidden surprises to discover around every corner.

 




