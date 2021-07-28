HAMLET Musical Will Receive Writer's Retreat From Discovering Broadway, Starring Adam Pascal, Jordan Donica, and More

On Friday, August 20th, at 8:00PM, Discovering Broadway Inc. will premiere songs in concert from the new musical Hamlet starring Jordan Donica (My Fair Lady) as Hamlet, Samantha Pauly (Six) as Ophelia, Adam Pascal (Rent) as King Claudius, and Bryonha Marie Parham (Prince of Broadway) as Gertrude at the Indiana Historical Society.

Inspired by William Shakespeare's Hamlet, the musical is written by Cody Fry (American Idol), Emmy-winner Gary Fry, Joel Ansett (Marvel's The Punisher), Lucille Lortel Award-winner Andrew R. Butler, and Jeff Daye (Cleopatra) to name a few. Direction/Book/Additional Lyrics by Joel Kirk (Blatantly Blaine), with Music Supervision, Music Director, Arrangements and Orchestrations by Kris Kukul (Beetlejuice).

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hamlet-musical-concert-featuring-jordan-donica-adam-pascal-samantha-pauly-tickets-162964143139.

For an extra charge, buy your VIP Ticket which invites you to enjoy a 7:00PM Pre-Show Cocktail Reception with hors d'oeuvres in the Eli Lilly Hall and a 9:30PM cast and creative team meet n' greet after the concert on the Kruse Family Stardust Terrace. Enjoy the canal with desserts, coffee, and cocktails.