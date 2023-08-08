HAMILTON Launches Pickleball Paddles With Nettie in Honor of National Pickleball Day

The paddles will be available for purchase on the Hamilton merch site as well as Nettie's homepage for $99.00, beginning on August 8. 

By: Aug. 08, 2023

Nettie, the woman-owned brand creating high-quality pickleball gear with retro-inspired designs, and Hamilton, the Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize-winning Broadway musical, have released an exclusive, limited edition Hamilton branded pickleball paddle in honor of National Pickleball Day on August 8th.
 
The paddle is made with Nettie's high-quality, USA Pickleball Association-approved design materials, and emblazoned with Hamilton's iconic line, “I am not throwing away my shot.” The paddles will be available for purchase on the Hamilton merch site as well as Nettie's homepage for $99.00, beginning on August 8. 
 
“This is a collaboration between two game-changers,” said Catherine Baxter, Founder and CEO of Nettie. “At Nettie, we brought cheerful, thoughtful design into the pickleball space, fundamentally transforming what pickleball gear looks like in order to reflect the joy and diversity of players we see on the court every day. Hamilton completely changed the game on Broadway and reshaped what a musical could look, sound, and feel like for an audience. We're so thrilled to be releasing this paddle with the Hamilton team.”
 
The amount of pickleball players in the US has doubled in the last five years, making it America's fastest growing sport. This growth, coupled with the unwavering popularity of Hamilton makes for the perfect collaboration, catering to avid Broadway fans and pickleball enthusiasts alike. 

ABOUT NETTIE

Nettie is the New York City-founded-based pickleball brand committed to bringing premium products with vibrant, joyful design to the burgeoning pickleball community. Founded by Catherine Baxter in November 2021, Nettie has distribution in Dick's Sporting Goods, Saks Fifth Avenue, Free People, and hundreds of independent stores across America. Nettie has been featured on the "TODAY Show," "The Drew Barrymore Show" and was recently named the best pickleball set in the 2023 Women's Health Fitness Awards.

ABOUT Hamilton

A revolutionary story of passion, unstoppable ambition, and the dawn of a new nation, Hamilton is the epic saga that follows the rise of Founding Father Alexander Hamilton as he fights for honor, love, and a legacy that would shape the course of a nation. Based on Ron Chernow's acclaimed biography and set to a score that blends hip-hop, jazz, R&B, and Broadway, Hamilton has had a profound impact on culture, politics, and education. Hamilton features book, music, and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda, direction by Thomas Kail, choreography by Andy Blankenbuehler, and musical supervision and orchestrations by Alex Lacamoire. In addition to its 11 Tony Awards, it has won Grammy,Olivier Awards, the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, and an unprecedented special citation from the Kennedy Center Honors.




