HAMILTON Kicks Off Sitzprobe in London

Nov. 25, 2017  

HAMILTON is about to take the West End by storm, and none other than Lin-Manuel Miranda himself, joined by Alex Lacamoire, is here to give fans an inside look at the company's sitzprobe. Watch the most British warmup, some video game tunes, and more below!

HAMILTON is the acclaimed new musical about the scrappy young immigrant Alexander Hamilton, the $10 Founding Father who forever changed America with his revolutionary ideas and actions. During his life cut too short, he served as George Washington's chief aide, was the first Treasury Secretary, a loving husband and father, despised by his fellow Founding Fathers and shot to death by Aaron Burr in their legendary duel.

