HAMILTON Film Ineligible for Oscars; Emmy Consideration Possible
Despite its hugely popular launch on Disney+ this weekend, the film of Lin-Manuel Miranda's Hamilton will not be eligible for consideration at the Academy Awards.
According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, "Recorded stage productions are not eligible for consideration," after a 1997 rule change to the documentary category which disqualified recorded theatrical performances.
Despite losing its shot at the Oscars, Hamilton will be eligible for Emmy consideration in the outstanding variety special (pre-recorded) category. Due to its pre-recorded nature, the musical film cannot be considered in the TV or movie categories.
TV Academy rules state, "Programs exclusively originated for or derived/adapted from a medium other than television or broadband (e.g. taped concert tour performance, Broadway play, opera, night club act), and entertainment components of sports programs (e.g. halftime show) are eligible as appropriate in variety special (live) or variety special (pre-recorded)."
The rule limits potential for the stellar performances from the original Broadway cast of the show to be considered. Emmy rules dictate that "the principal host for variety series and the principal host/performer for variety specials are eligible to be entered with the program categories. Secondary performers are not eligible."
Read more at Variety.
