HAMILTON Cast Raises Over $1 Million to End Systemic Racism

You can now watch highlights from the final HAM4CHANGE event featuring Lin Manuel-Miranda.

Moved by the social and civil unrest sparked by the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and countless others, the original Hamilton Cast/Film came together under the organization of cast members Okieriete Onaodowan and Morgan Marcell to host a series of virtual fundraising events, HAM4CHANGE, with an ultimate goal of raising $1 million dollars to support organizations working to end systemic racism.

With the help of Richard Weitz and his "Quarentunes" platform, $800,000 was given to EJI and the series of LoopedLive #HAM4CHANGE fundraisers driven by participating students and fans, raised over $350,000 for The African American Policy Forum, BEAM - Black Emotional and Mental Health Collective, Black AIDS Institute, Color of Change, Dance 4 Hope, Know Your Rights Camp, LEAP - Law Enforcement Accountability Project, Until Freedom, and When We All Vote. Collectively, the series raised over $1 million dollars.

"This is one event in a marathon and there is so much more to be done. We urge those involved to check out the organizations, get involved and remember your vote matters," says original Hamilton cast member Morgan Marcell.

Highlights from the final HAM4CHANGE event featuring Lin Manuel-Miranda can be found below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You