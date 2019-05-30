HAMILTON And RENT LIVE Star Jordan Fisher Is Engaged!

Yesterday, star of stage and screen Jordan Fisher announced his engagement to long-time love, Ellie Woods! See his adorable lakeside proposal below!

Jordan first came to prominence in the television movie "Teen Beach Movie" in 2013 and its 2015 sequel before being hailed as the breakout star by MTV and People Magazine of FOX's Emmy-winning broadcast of "Grease: Live" in 2016.

In August 2016, Jordan released his self-titled EP, which debuted at #18 on the Billboard Heatseeker album chart.

Jordan is also known for his collaborations with Lin-Manuel Miranda, first performing a duet with him on "You're Welcome" from Disney's Moana, and then joining the cast of Hamilton as John Laurens/Phillip Hamilton.

He returned once more to the small-screen musical stage last year starring as Mark Cohen in Rent Live on FOX!

5/20/19 - I asked my best friend a question, and she said YES. I love you so much, Ellie. Can't wait to make you my wife MY WIFE. ??? pic.twitter.com/nImBaSYT0g - Jordan Fisher (@Jordan_Fisher) May 29, 2019





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You