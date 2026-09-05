HAIR to Open at IAMT's 100 Acre Wood Theatre in New York City

The Institute for American Musical Theatre (IAMT) will present the rock musical HAIR October 2–4 at 7:00 p.m. at IAMT's 100 Acre Wood Theatre in New York City.

With book and lyrics by Gerome Ragni and James Rado and music by Galt MacDermot, HAIR follows a community of young people navigating love, identity, sexuality, protest, and the looming reality of the Vietnam War. The musical features a score including 'Aquarius,' 'Good Morning Starshine,' 'Easy to Be Hard,' 'I Got Life,' and 'Let the Sunshine In.'

Leading the company are Brayden Gryzlo as Claude, Jack David Mullen as Berger, Caitlin O'Connell as Sheila, Riley Lusk as Hud, Brody Cahill as Woof, Ruby Jaya Frank as Jeannie, Kaylie Rivers as Dionne, Charley Wasson as Crissy, and Andrew Caton as Margaret Mead.

The company's Tribe includes Brandon Antongiovanni, Andrew Caton, Dylnne Cossand, Keegan Gulledge, Olivia Hansen, Emily Leiboff, Riley Lusk, Michael Mehalko, Sydnie Jaye Meyers, Lily Michelle, Colin Nye, Ariah Richardson, Lily Schantz, Lisa Son, Delaney Thurman, and Bennett Wilcoxson, with Flower Pots Stella Joyce, Nora Collard, Nina Kitchen, Zoi Nakamura, Becca Nguyen, Anya Petravitz, Ashley Retzlaff, and Juliea Wanta.

The production is directed by Dylan Skye and choreographed by Parker Schmid, with Kimmie Corcoran serving as stage manager and Chloe McNeese as assistant stage manager.

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