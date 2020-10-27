Gunnar Montana's BASEMENT to Premiere on Broadway On Demand

Tune in on October 30 at 8:00 PM ET and 10:00 PM ET and October 31 at 8:00 PM ET and 10:00 PM ET.

Broadway On Demand will stream the premiere of Gunnar Montana's Basement, a new immersive dance and horror event, for two nights-only this Halloween weekend, October 30 at 8:00 PM ET and 10:00 PM ET and October 31 at 8:00 PM ET and 10:00 PM ET exclusively at BroadwayOnDemand.com.

Visceral, disturbing, and certainly not for the faint of heart, Gunnar Montana's Basement graphically depicts one man's descent into madness. Audiences are immersed in an unrelenting, visceral nightmare as it unfolds. Explore the gruesome and sometimes violent affects that grief can have on the human mind - and the lengths some will go to in order to hold onto the memory of those they have loved and lost.

"I have never seen anything like this show," says Producer John David Nelson. "When I saw it for the first time at the Philadelphia Fringe Festival around Halloween 2019, my jaw was on the floor from the beginning to the very end. When I approached Gunnar about the future of the show, I knew I had to be part of the team. A major thank you to Broadway on Demand for giving us the opportunity to create something during this tough time for the theatre, we're hoping to be one of the first new shows to open off Broadway when we can finally come back."

Jeff Keilholtz, Vice President of Original Programing for Broadway On Demand, was also stuck by the production when he first saw it, saying, "I was halfway through the trailer when I picked up the phone and called John David Nelson. The point of view of this production, combined with its athletic choreography and urgent storytelling, blew me away. Rarely does a work of art land such power and authority. Basement hits with the force of a meteor."

Montana added, "I am so excited that Basement will premiere on Broadway on Demand just in time for Halloween. Basement is pure horror from start to finish, giving viewers a look inside the soul of a madman while at the same time inviting them to explore the darkness inside themselves. The timing is perfect."

The cast of Gunnar Montana's Basement features Danielle Curica, Jessica Daley, Frank Leone, Stephi Lyneice, and Kelly Trevlyn.

Live stream pay-per-view tickets ($9.95) are available now at: https://www.broadwayondemand.com/not-live/CnighAte6NvC-gunnar-montanas-basement?channel=basement-1030-800

A 48-hour rental is available beginning November 1st for $9.95.

Gunnar Montana's Basement runs 60 minutes.

