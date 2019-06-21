Group of the arts presents: A night of Pride.

In celebration of world gay pride, GOTA unites for the 1st time a rainbow of latinx LGBT+ , friends and allies for a musical extravaganza.

This fundraising event for Group Of The Arts is gathering performers from various Latin American countries to join forces in this unique night of music and dance. A Broadway Backwards, Burlesque, meets Broadway bares mashup.

This unforgettable evening will be hosted by none other than the iconic Jeannie Sol. She is joined by Eliana González (Argentina), Jey Fabiano (Colombia), Héctor Lionel (Puerto Rico), Jennifer Pernia (Colombia), Victoria Raigorodsky (Argentina), Jay Romero ( US/El Salvador), Tatiana Ronderos (Colombia), Daniela Salazar (Mexico) and Úrsula Tinoco (México). Featuring the sounds of Amor Prohibido (Selena Punk Cover band) who will perform an acoustic set curated specifically for this celebration of pride.

Along with the musical acts we have two outstanding dance companies joining the festivities. Lady M dancers will spice up the night with their sexy Mambo on 2 routines. And we will also be delighted by the Ballet folklorico de Mexico en NY as they dance to a special danson number choreographed especially for this night.

This will surely be an event not to be missed.

Date: Saturday, June 29th

Time: 8:00 pm

Venue: Teatro SEA

Address: 107 Suffolk Street, NY, NY 10002

Tickets: $15 @ the door.

For information: gotanyc@gmail.com or 646-801-5776





