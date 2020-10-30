Grey Henson and More Join [INSERT MOVIE HERE]: THE MUSICAL! Season One Finale

Mean Girls Tony-nominee Grey Henson stars in the show's musical take on cult-hit The Room

Tony-nominee Grey Henson is the lead musical performer in the season one finale episode of the podcast, [insert movie here]: The Musical!

An uproarious adaptation of the "Citizen Kane of Bad Movies," Tommy Wiseau's The Room, Grey Henson stars as Tommy Wiseau himself in an opening number-style song, "Oh Hai!" Listen to the full episode now on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts.

[insert movie here]: The Musical! is a new, unscripted podcast for lovers of movies and musicals. From the sardonic minds of hosts and musical theater writing duo Kyle Wilson and Sam French (Kragtar), each episode adapts a movie that should probably never become a musical into an outrageous musical comedy. Complete with kicklines, absurdities, and show-stopping, roof-raising jams, no movie is safe. These movies-turned-musicals are so wrong... yet oh so right.

Curious to hear Lesli Margherita (Matilda) sing as a lawyer devil and Laura Dern? Listen to Marriage Story: The Musical!, featuring the song "Divorce with the Devil," arranged and orchestrated by Tony Award-winner Bill Elliott (An American in Paris).

Dying to hear documentary theatre students' take on a classic ghost story? Listen to The Blair Witch Project: The Musical!, featuring the song "A Piece of Ass" with Alexis Floyd (The Bold Type), Jonathan Christopher (Hamilton, National Tour), and Ryan Vona (Once) screlting through the woods in three-part harmony.

Love Bugs Bunny, Michael Jordan, and puppets? Listen to Space Jam: The Musical!, featuring the song "A Devastating Blow to Our Hand-Eye Coordination," with Brandon Michael Nase (Cats, US Tour), Blaine Alden Krauss (The Cher Show, Hamilton), Jimmy Nicholas, Jon-Michael Reese, and Jason Veasey (A Strange Loop) as Charles Barkley and Co., commiserating about the loss of their talents, stolen by aliens.

Other episodes include The Shape of Water: The Musical!, with Erika Henningsen (Les Miserables, Mean Girls) and Kyle Selig (The Book of Mormon, Mean Girls); Fight Club: The Musical!, with Casey Cott (Riverdale) and Joshua Grosso (Les Miserables, National Tour); No Country for Old Men: The Musical! with Omar Lopez-Cepero (On Your Feet!, American Idiot); and Independence Day: The Musical! with Reed Campbell (Nice Work if You Can Get It, National Tour) as "Harvey Fierstein." The full eight episode season is now available on all streaming platforms.

In addition to Grey Henson, the season finale The Room: The Musical! features performances by Daniel Mertzlufft (TikTok's Grocery Store: The Musical) as Mark, Jackson Perrin as Denny, Nicole Vazquez as Flower Lady, and an ensemble of Sam Balzac, Derrick Davis, Molly Griggs, Emily Gardner Xu Hall, Tim Heller, Chloe Holgate, Jacqueline Keeley, Zanny Laird, Jess LeProtto, Brandi Porter, Nicholas Del Prince, Rick Rea, Erica Spyres, and Melissa Weisbach. Playing in the orchestra are Tomoko Akaboshi on violins and viola, Dan Berkery on drums, Ansel Cohen on cello, Kenneth Johnson on trombone, Michael Jones on trumpet, and David Leon on saxophone. Jason Weisinger arranged, orchestrated, and mixed the track, with a master by Alexx Nielsen.

Executive produced by John Albert Harris (Puffs the Play), with music supervision by Andy Einhorn (Hello Dolly!, John Oliver's "Eat Shit Bob"), listen in as Kyle and Sam grapple in real time with the task of adapting a three-act movie into a two-act musical, their creativity stretched into the beyond as they conceive songs, scenes, cuts, casting... to create new breathtaking monstrosities inevitably destined to play on Broadway for the rest of time.

"For the last 8 weeks, over 70 incredible performers, musicians, arrangers, and orchestrators have contributed to this show. That's over 8 hours of hilarious podcast and 8 brand new musical theater songs, created entirely remotely. In this time when theaters are shut down and new musicals are stuck in limbo, Kyle, Sam, and all of these artists have kept the spirit of collaboration alive and well" -Andy Einhorn and John Albert Harris.

The cult favorite film The Room was released in 2003 and still plays to fans all over the world. The making of The Room was subsequently detailed in a book by Greg Sestero, which was adapted by James Franco into the 2017 film, The Disaster Artist.

[insert movie here]: The Musical! is available on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts!

