Michael Campayno, Emily Koch, and More Join KRAGTAR: AN AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL: IN CONCERT

Michael Campayno (The Cher Show, NBC's "The Sound of Music: Live!"), Emily Koch (Waitress), and more join a concert of the brand new musical comedy Kragtar: An American Monster Musical, on August 12, 2019 at 9:30PM, at Feinstein's/54 Below.

Kragtar: An American Monster Musical tells the story of America in a time of political turmoil, the thousand-year-old monster that would seek to destroy it, and the two gay scientists who can save the day. The evening will feature some of Broadway's most exciting rising stars performing the score to this hysterical, smart and moving musical comedy.

Joining Campayno and Koch will be Philippe Arroyo (Aladdin), Molly Griggs (Hello, Dolly!), Blaine Krauss (The Cher Show), Zanny Laird(Phantom),Marla Louissaint (Beautiful), Jimmy Nicholas (The Book of Mormon), Jackson Perrin (Ludo's Broken Bride), T. Oliver Reid (Hadestown), Annie Yokom (Beyond the Rainbow), and more to be announced at a later date. Casting is subject to change.

Harry Fine and Harvey Finkler shared a life toiling in the laboratories of Stanford and a love for science only surpassed by their love for each other. When they happened upon an ancient prophecy that foretold the arrival of a monster bringing death and destruction unlike ever seen before, it was supposed to be their greatest triumph. Instead, they were run out of Stanford and branded the laughingstock of the scientific community, their romance and partnership torn asunder as they went their separate ways - Harry as the hotshot celebrity "Sexiest Man in Science" and Harvey as a closeted Midwestern Sunday school teacher.

Now, the prophecy has seemingly come true with the appearance of a terrifying monster that would make Godzilla look like a common house gecko. And with the government in the throes of a shutdown, the fate of the country rests in the hands of the two gay guys who saw it coming.

If Harry and Harvey can overcome a gutless, gridlocked Congress and fend off the hypocrisy of Harvey's Bible-thumping, CNN-hating "beard," all the while dealing with the unfinished business of their shared past, all they have left to do is defeat Kragtar, the biggest monster of them all. Or so they think...

Kragtar features a score by Kyle Wilson, with book by Sam French and Wilson. The concert will be directed by Benjamin Viertel, with musical direction by Nevada Lozano. Musical and vocal arrangements are by Joe Mendick and David Carl. The evening will be produced by Benjamin Nissen, and Carly Heitner will be the associate producer.

NEW MUSICAL! KRAGTAR: AN AMERICAN MONSTER MUSICAL will be presented on August 12th, 2019 for one performance only - at 9:30PM. Tickets start at $35 with a $25 food and beverage minimum.

Feinstein's/54 Below is located at 254 W. 54th Street. For more information and tickets, call (646) 476-3551 or visit https://54below.com.

Kragtar: An American Monster Musical premiered at Carnegie Mellon University in 2014. Since that debut, Kragtar received development through a series of readings and workshops, from Title: Point's Interrobang Festival in Brooklyn to a sold-out performance at the Peoples Improv Theater. Its cast has featured Tony Award-nominee Lucas Steele, Hello Dolly's Molly Griggs, Aladdin's Philippe Arroyo, and Natalie Walker. In 2017, Theatre Now New York produced an Off-Broadway run at the West End Theater.

Feinstein's/54 Below, Broadway's Supper Club, is the performance venue in the grand tradition of New York City nightlife. A few blocks from the heart of Times Square and just below the legendary Studio 54, Feinstein's/54 Below is a classically designed state-of-the-art nightclub in the theatre district that hosts audiences with warmth and style. Feinstein's/54 Below will present iconic and rising stars from the worlds of Broadway and popular music. The venue provides a food and beverage menu from early evening through the wee hours of the morning that is worthy of the world-class entertainment on the stage. Located at 254 West 54th Street, Feinstein's/54 Below features up to three shows nightly with cover charges ranging from $15-$105. www.54Below.com/Feinsteins





