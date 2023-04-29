Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Greg Dubin (aka The Great Dubini) To Bring His New Magic Show to The Midnight Theatre

Greg Dubin (aka The Great Dubini) To Bring His New Magic Show to The Midnight Theatre

The show will take place Friday, May 12 at 7pm.

Apr. 29, 2023  

Greg Dubin, aka The Great Dubini, will kick off his brand new monthly show, Magic at Midnight (Well, Actually 7:00PM) Friday, May 12 at 7:00PM at The Midnight Theatre in Manhattan West. With the backing of jazz quartet 'Sam Raderman & The Magic Touch', and a rotating cast of other variety and burlesque acts each month, the show promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Joining Dubin and The Magic Touch for the first installment is Puss-N Boots, renowned starlet of the NYC nightlife scene with her elegant and classic burlesque.

The Midnight Theater's intimate 150 seat venue is located at 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York. For additional information and tickets go to Click Here

About Greg Dubin

At the tender age of seven years old Greg witnessed a magician remove all of the colors from a coloring book with the simple wave of his hand. That night young Greg went home and tried to repeat what he had seen with his own coloring book. He could not do it. Finally, after years of study and practice, he could. So he changed his name to 'The Great Dubini' and the rest is history.

Since then, Greg has performed his unique brand of magic and comedy around the world. From the streets of New York to the stages of Tokyo and beyond, he can now be seen performing at many of New York City's top venues. Greg has performed regularly at Ripley's Believe It or Sideshow of Wonders, with The Love Show NYC, and the wildly popular Speakeasy Magick. He is a magician, an actor, and has consulted on several Off-Broadway shows, including the smash hit Sleep No More.

www.DubinMagic.com

Instagram @DubinMagic

About The Magic Touch Band

The Magic Touch is led by guitarist and bandleader Sam Raderman, whose unique style is rooted in bebop, blues, and swing. Sam has established himself as a popular musician in New York's top jazz venues, including Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Blue Note. The band's lineup includes Alex Raderman on drums, who is also a highly versatile musician with an impressive resume of performances alongside various jazz, blues, rock & pop artists. On bass is Dave Baron, a highly sought-after musician who has supported multiple jazz legends. Finally, Jonathan Beshay brings his exceptional saxophone skills to the group, and his fearlessly hard-swinging sound pulls from a vast body of musical sources. Together, Sam Raderman and The Magic Touch deliver a captivating performance that showcases their deep connection to the lineage of jazz and their supreme sense of humor.

About Puss N Boots

Puss N Boots is a renowned burlesque performer based in New York City. Known for her sass and class, she pays tribute to feminist sex icons with tantalizing performances that are both vintage and contemporary. Puss has won multiple burlesque titles worldwide, including Kansas City Burlesque Queen, and was a runner-up at the World Burlesque Games in London. She is a regular fixture at top venues in NYC, such as The Slipper Room, Hotel Chantelle, and Nurse Bettie, and has made appearances on hit shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Puss is also the co-creator/producer of Naughty Noir Burlesque, a long-running East Village staple that combines the burlesque and rock scenes.

https://mspussnboots.com

About The Midnight Theater

Set in the heart of New York's Manhattan West, The Midnight Theatre is a state-of-the-art performance venue conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock of David Blaine Productions. The intimate 150-seat theater has been designed to showcase talent across a wide variety of entertainment genres, including magic, music, comedy, and Broadway cabarets.

Click Here






Related Stories
Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away Photo
Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away
His Broadway theater credits include Porgy and Bess (London production by Trevor Nunn), Sinatra At The Palladium, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate (2000 Tony Award), Bells Are Ringing, Flower Drum Song, Parade, The Life, Cyrano, The Goodbye Girl, Will Rogers Follies, and Sinatra At Radio City. 
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Video: On the Opening Night Red Carpet for NEW YORK, NEW YORK
New York, New York is open at last! Broadway celebrated opening night of its final musical of the season earlier this week and BroadwayWorld was there to celebrate. In this video, check out interviews with opening night guests including Chita Rivera, Joel Grey, Matthew Broderick, Robyn Hurder, David Hyde Pierce, Vanessa Williams, and more!
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of NEW YORK, NEW YORK Photo
Video: Go Inside Opening Night of NEW YORK, NEW YORK
In this video, we're taking you inside the final opening night of the 2022-23 Broadway season, New York, New York! Check out interviews with John Kander, Susan Stroman, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Colton Ryan, Anna Uzele and more!
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at NEW YORK, NEW YORK! Opening Night! Photo
Photos: Stars Arrive on the Red Carpet at NEW YORK, NEW YORK! Opening Night!
NEW YORK, NEW YORK opened on Broadway, Wednesday, April 26th, 2023, at the St. James Theatre (246 West 44th Street). BroadwayWorld was there to capture stars, including the New York, New York creative team, as they arrive on the red carpet. Check out the photos here!

More Hot Stories For You


Don Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed AwayDon Sebesky, Broadway Orchestrator of PARADE and More, Has Passed Away
April 29, 2023

His Broadway theater credits include Porgy and Bess (London production by Trevor Nunn), Sinatra At The Palladium, Sweet Charity, Kiss Me Kate (2000 Tony Award), Bells Are Ringing, Flower Drum Song, Parade, The Life, Cyrano, The Goodbye Girl, Will Rogers Follies, and Sinatra At Radio City. 
Meet the Cast of GREY HOUSE, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of GREY HOUSE, Beginning Previews Tonight!
April 29, 2023

Grey House begins performances tonight, Saturday, April 29, 2023. Meet the cast of Grey House here!
Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Composer Michael R. Jackson Hits The Stage At Lincoln Center Theater's NEXT@LCT3 Concert Series!Photos: A STRANGE LOOP Composer Michael R. Jackson Hits The Stage At Lincoln Center Theater's NEXT@LCT3 Concert Series!
April 28, 2023

This week, Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Michael R. Jackson launched Lincoln Center Theater/LCT3’s NEXT@LCT3, a concert series of performances at the Claire Tow Theate. See photos of the 'A Strange Loop' composer hitting the stage here!
Eleri Ward To Celebrate Vinyl Edition Of Acoustic Sondheim Album 'Keep A Tender Distance At Joe's Pub, June 5Eleri Ward To Celebrate Vinyl Edition Of Acoustic Sondheim Album 'Keep A Tender Distance At Joe's Pub, June 5
April 28, 2023

Singer/songwriter Eleri Ward will return to Joe's Pub in New York on Monday, June 5 at 7:00 PM to perform selections from her new album Keep A Tender Distance from Ghostlights Records.
Actors' Equity Association Membership Ratifies New Unified Touring Agreement With The Broadway LeagueActors' Equity Association Membership Ratifies New Unified Touring Agreement With The Broadway League
April 28, 2023

Actors' Equity Association, the national union representing more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers working in live theatre, and The Broadway League, the national trade association for the Broadway industry, officially have a new contract governing touring productions, following ratification by vote of Equity membership.
share