Greg Dubin (aka The Great Dubini) To Bring His New Magic Show to The Midnight Theatre

Greg Dubin, aka The Great Dubini, will kick off his brand new monthly show, Magic at Midnight (Well, Actually 7:00PM) Friday, May 12 at 7:00PM at The Midnight Theatre in Manhattan West. With the backing of jazz quartet 'Sam Raderman & The Magic Touch', and a rotating cast of other variety and burlesque acts each month, the show promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Joining Dubin and The Magic Touch for the first installment is Puss-N Boots, renowned starlet of the NYC nightlife scene with her elegant and classic burlesque.

The Midnight Theater's intimate 150 seat venue is located at 75 Manhattan West Plaza, New York. For additional information and tickets go to Click Here

About Greg Dubin

At the tender age of seven years old Greg witnessed a magician remove all of the colors from a coloring book with the simple wave of his hand. That night young Greg went home and tried to repeat what he had seen with his own coloring book. He could not do it. Finally, after years of study and practice, he could. So he changed his name to 'The Great Dubini' and the rest is history.

Since then, Greg has performed his unique brand of magic and comedy around the world. From the streets of New York to the stages of Tokyo and beyond, he can now be seen performing at many of New York City's top venues. Greg has performed regularly at Ripley's Believe It or Sideshow of Wonders, with The Love Show NYC, and the wildly popular Speakeasy Magick. He is a magician, an actor, and has consulted on several Off-Broadway shows, including the smash hit Sleep No More.

About The Magic Touch Band

The Magic Touch is led by guitarist and bandleader Sam Raderman, whose unique style is rooted in bebop, blues, and swing. Sam has established himself as a popular musician in New York's top jazz venues, including Jazz at Lincoln Center and the Blue Note. The band's lineup includes Alex Raderman on drums, who is also a highly versatile musician with an impressive resume of performances alongside various jazz, blues, rock & pop artists. On bass is Dave Baron, a highly sought-after musician who has supported multiple jazz legends. Finally, Jonathan Beshay brings his exceptional saxophone skills to the group, and his fearlessly hard-swinging sound pulls from a vast body of musical sources. Together, Sam Raderman and The Magic Touch deliver a captivating performance that showcases their deep connection to the lineage of jazz and their supreme sense of humor.

About Puss N Boots

Puss N Boots is a renowned burlesque performer based in New York City. Known for her sass and class, she pays tribute to feminist sex icons with tantalizing performances that are both vintage and contemporary. Puss has won multiple burlesque titles worldwide, including Kansas City Burlesque Queen, and was a runner-up at the World Burlesque Games in London. She is a regular fixture at top venues in NYC, such as The Slipper Room, Hotel Chantelle, and Nurse Bettie, and has made appearances on hit shows like The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. Puss is also the co-creator/producer of Naughty Noir Burlesque, a long-running East Village staple that combines the burlesque and rock scenes.

About The Midnight Theater

Set in the heart of New York's Manhattan West, The Midnight Theatre is a state-of-the-art performance venue conceptualized by Creative Director Warren Adcock of David Blaine Productions. The intimate 150-seat theater has been designed to showcase talent across a wide variety of entertainment genres, including magic, music, comedy, and Broadway cabarets.

