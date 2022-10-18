Green Space Announces Roster of Artists and Performances For TAKE ROOT and FERTILE GROUND

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Oct. 18, 2022  
Green Space has announced a diverse roster of artists for its signature programs this November. Take Root will present an evening of work by Jiva Dance on November 11th and 12th, and Fertile Ground showcases works-in-progress by multiple dance artists November 13th.

TAKE ROOT, now in its 14th season, nurtures dance artists at established stages in their careers, pairing them in a split bill or full evening-length program. This monthly series supports dance makers' experimentation and growth by providing our venue, Green Space, along with full technical and marketing support to present their work to the NYC public.

"Take Root, Green Space's monthly series is supporting established dance artists in disseminating their work to the public." -Lisa Jo Sagolla, The Dance Enthusiast

FERTILE GROUND has supported emerging and established artists for 17 seasons, showcasing the work of over 50 choreographers each year. The non-curated program features five dance makers each evening and includes a post-performance discussion with wine, moderated by Green Space's Artistic Director, Valerie Green.

Take Root

November 11th & 12th
8pm
Advance sale tickets: $17 online HERE
Tickets purchased at door: $20 cash, $22 credit card


About the Work

Elements | Durga

Jiva Dance presents two newly created "Elements and Durga" by choreographers Maya Kulkarni and Sonali Skandan. Durga is a powerful work that evokes the sowmya (calm) and the bhairav (fierce) nature of Devi and features movements based on the Shilpanatanam style of dance as envisioned by Maya Kulkarni with a new music score by renowned Indian Classical musicians from the NYC area. Elements explores the concept of the Pancha Maha Bhoota, or the five primordial elements, as the impact of climate change and human destruction shift the balance of nature. The balance of nature is at stake - the effects of climate exchange has wreaked havoc on all living beings - our shared habitats, food and the mere survival of a harmonious planet is in peril. The evening is opened by a beautiful expressive dance piece, The Navarasa of Parvati (the 9 emotions of Parvati)s which describes the goddess and her emotions vis-à-vis her lover, Shiva.

The work is supported by commissioning grants from Mertz Gilmore Late Stage Fund facilitated by Green Space, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning, the New York State Council on the Arts and the NYC Dept. of Cultural Affairs.


About the Artists

Jiva Dance

Sonali Skandan is a Bharatanatyam artist (choreographer, performer, teacher) and founder/Artistic Director of Jiva Performing Arts and Jiva Dance. Sonali has performed globally to much critical acclaim including venues such as Lincoln Center, Merce Cunningham, Joyce/SoHo, The New Victory Theatre, and Queens Museum of Art in NYC. Sonali's original work is based in classical Bharatanatyam and influenced by studying other dance forms and growing up as a first-generation immigrant in NYC. She has trained with leading masters-CV Chandrasekhar and Bragha Bessell of India-and continues exploring new and innovative themes and synergies in her dances along with collaborations with noted choreographer Maya Kulkarni.

Described by NYT as a "Dancer's dancer," choreographer Maya Kulkarni is a well-known figure in the Indian dance world. She has evolved a new style of classical dance performance, named "Shilpa Natanam" (Dancing sculptures), which adheres to the rules of classical aesthetics but breaks boundaries in expressive techniques and thematic material. She has choreographed Ardhanari Nateswara (marriage of the god Siva), Plato's Allegory of the Cave, Medea, Yakishini (reproducing the temple architecture of an 11th-century tantric temple in Orissa), Sayankale, and Tridha to name a few. These pieces are currently being performed by US-based dancers trained in Indian Classical Dance.

Fertile Ground

November 13th
7pm
Tickets: $15 at door and online HERE.

November Artists

Chiemi Ip
Anna Patterson Dance Company
Crane | Corey Randle
Sumayyah Smith

Dance Entropy Inc. created its company home, Green Space, in Long Island City in 2005. Housed in a former silk factory with magnificent views overlooking Manhattan, the lofty 1,800 square foot space offers an affordable venue for the creation and practice of dance. Green Space and Dance Entropy are committed to accessibility, diversity, education, and collaboration, providing dance artists and their work space to grow in New York City through monthly performance platforms, classes and rehearsal space.

By Subway: N, W, or the 7 to Queensboro Plaza, the first stop outside Manhattan. Take the North pedestrian bridge to the street. Look to your right, you will see Crescent St., turn right on Crescent and walk to 38th Ave. Turn left on 38th Ave. Walk one block to 24th street. Green Space is in the red brick, four-story building. (Approximately a ten-minute walk.)


