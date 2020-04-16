Governor Cuomo Extends New York Shutdown Until at Least May 15

Governor Andrew Cuomo announced today that New York's stay-at-home order has been extended until at least May 15.

On Wednesday, Governor Cuomo said that New Yorkers must wear masks when in public and unable to socially distance, such as on the subway or in the grocery store.

Cuomo shared the news that the ICU admissions number is down for the first time, and also said that a vaccine is still 12-18 months away.

While Broadway has announced it will remain closed through June 7th, many smaller venues including theaters and cabaret spots have yet to announce new (hopeful) plans to re-open.

On the possibility of extending the May 15 date, Cuomo said: "What happens after then, I don't know. We will see depending on what the data shows,"





