Gotham Jazz To Celebrate 1st Anniversary Celebration At Somewhere Nowhere, June 14

Featuring special guests N'Kenge Simpson & Derrick Davis.

By: Jun. 12, 2023

Somewhere Nowhere (112 W. 25th Street), a stunning rooftop lounge and nightclub will celebrate the 1 year anniversary of hosting Gotham Jazz on Wednesday, June 14th with some of NYC's most talented musicians and performers including Broadway star Derrick Davis (Lion King, Carousel, and Phantom of the Opera) as well special Emmy, Grammy and Tony-nominated Broadway guest performer N'Kenge Simpson.

Patrick Soluri's Prohibition Productions, which produces this weekly Wednesday party in the sky, will invite revelers to experience featured performances by The Hot Toddies Jazz Band with Robyn Adele Anderson & Alphonso Horne, Tap Dancing from DeWitt Fleming Jr., a Burlesque performance by Lilin Lace, Dance lessons by Jaime and Music by DJ Andrius.

Somewhere in the middle of Nowhere is a speakeasy in the sky. Here the band is swinging, the singer singing, the tapper tapping and a burlesque dancer peeling away all the layers of the outside world. Join us every Wednesday as we step back in time; the twenties are roaring again – you won't want to miss it.  For more information, visit: Click Here.




