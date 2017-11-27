Google to Begin Vetting Ticket Resellers Using Ad Service

According to The Stage, Google has announced that they will now require all ticket sellers who want to advertise using its service, AdWords, to be certified beginning in January 2018. This new motion will apply globally.

The policy will force resellers to disclose the fact that they are not the original ticketing providers for the event, and that ticket prices may be higher because of this. It will also require the resellers to disclose full pricing information, including added fees and taxes, before checkout.

This change followers a recent YouGov poll that determined that 48% of respondents wanted ticket reselling sites to be banned. Google hopes to assist buyers in purchasing tickets at face value from authorized sellers, rather than forcing them to go through these third-party resellers.

Read the full article here.





Related Articles