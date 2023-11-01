Goodspeed Musicals Run Crew, Scenic Shop Workers & More Vote to Unionize

The campaign’s journey began over a year ago with earnest determination and a shared vision for a better workplace.

By: Nov. 01, 2023

POPULAR

The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024 Photo 1 The Who's TOMMY To Open On Broadway In 2024
Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway Photo 2 Aaron Tveit and Sutton Foster Will Join Cast of SWEENEY TODD on Broadway
Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival Photo 3 Video: Recap the Best of Broadway-Bound CABARET Revival
Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GOOD MORNING AMERICA Ahead of 20th Annivers Photo 4 Video: Watch WICKED Perform 'One Short Day' on GMA

Goodspeed Musicals Run Crew, Scenic Shop Workers & More Vote to Unionize

The run crew, makeup, wig and hairstylists, costume shop, and scenic shop workers at Goodspeed Musicals have successfully organized with Locals 84, 798, and United Scenic Artists 829. This win marks a pivotal step forward in ensuring fair working conditions, respect, and recognition for the dedicated workers who contribute tirelessly to the organization’s success. The vote results were overwhelming, with 35 in favor, 5 opposed, and 3 contested out of a total of 45 workers in the bargaining unit.

The campaign’s journey began over a year ago with earnest determination and a shared vision for a better workplace. While the specific dates of first contract negotiations have yet to be announced, the crew eagerly anticipate moving forward with bargaining and solidifying gains.

Goodspeed, a renowned historic venue, has been a cornerstone in the world of musical theater for six decades. Known for its commitment to the preservation, advancement, and creation of new works, the Tony Award winning theatre has been the birthplace for numerous productions including Annie, Man of La Mancha, and Shenandoah.

IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said, “This moment is not just a victory for the workers at Goodspeed, but an inspiration for workers at regional theatres across the country. We are proud to welcome Goodspeed workers into our growing ranks and stand ready to support them in future negotiations.”

Following the outcome of the NLRB election in favor of unionizing, the next step for the union is to engage in collective bargaining negotiations with the employer to draft a contract addressing the needs of the represented workers. Union contracts, also known as collective bargaining agreements (CBA’s), generally outline terms and conditions of employment, including wages, hours, and working conditions. Both the union and the employer are obligated to negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement on these terms. As of this writing, no negotiation dates have yet been scheduled.



RELATED STORIES

1
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Photo
Video: Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN

Hadestown welcomed new stars! Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer joined the cast as Persephone, Hades and Eurydice respectively. Check out a first look at the trio in action in this video!

2
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of SPAMALOT on Broadway Photo
Photos: Go Inside the First Preview of SPAMALOT on Broadway

See photos from the first performance of Spamalot's return to Broadway!

3
Imelda Staunton to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at the London Palladium Summer 2024 Photo
Imelda Staunton to Star in HELLO, DOLLY! at the London Palladium Summer 2024

Imedla Staunton will lead a revival of Hello, Dolly! at the London Palladium in summer 2024.

4
John Travolta & Katherine Heigl to Lead THATS AMORE! Movie Musical Photo
John Travolta & Katherine Heigl to Lead THAT'S AMORE! Movie Musical

John Travolta and Katherine Heigl will lead That's Amore!, a new movie musical from Oscar-winning writer and director Nick Vallelonga. Travolta will be returning to his movie musical roots alongside his Hairspray co-star Christopher Walken, plus Talia Shire, William Fichtner, D.B. Sweeney and Drea de Mateo.

More Hot Stories For You

Jessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICALJessica Rush Will Lead Industry Presentation of STALLED: A NEW MUSICAL
GoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help With Erik Jensen's Battle With Stage IV CancerGoFundMe Campaign Launched to Help With Erik Jensen's Battle With Stage IV Cancer
Huey Lewis Musical THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Arrive on Broadway in 2024Huey Lewis Musical THE HEART OF ROCK AND ROLL Will Arrive on Broadway in 2024
Broadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Sheldon Harnick Next WeekBroadway Theatres Will Dim Lights in Memory of Sheldon Harnick Next Week

Videos

Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why' Video
Watch THE WIZ's Dorothy, Nichelle Lewis, Sing 'Wonder, Wonder Why'
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN Video
Watch Betty Who, Phillip Boykin and Solea Pfeiffer in New Highlights from HADESTOWN
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer Video
Watch Denée Benton, Alan Cumming & More In GENIE Trailer
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central STAGE MAG
ALADDIN
A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
WICKED
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

Recommended For You