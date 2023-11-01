Goodspeed Musicals Run Crew, Scenic Shop Workers & More Vote to Unionize

The run crew, makeup, wig and hairstylists, costume shop, and scenic shop workers at Goodspeed Musicals have successfully organized with Locals 84, 798, and United Scenic Artists 829. This win marks a pivotal step forward in ensuring fair working conditions, respect, and recognition for the dedicated workers who contribute tirelessly to the organization’s success. The vote results were overwhelming, with 35 in favor, 5 opposed, and 3 contested out of a total of 45 workers in the bargaining unit.

The campaign’s journey began over a year ago with earnest determination and a shared vision for a better workplace. While the specific dates of first contract negotiations have yet to be announced, the crew eagerly anticipate moving forward with bargaining and solidifying gains.

Goodspeed, a renowned historic venue, has been a cornerstone in the world of musical theater for six decades. Known for its commitment to the preservation, advancement, and creation of new works, the Tony Award winning theatre has been the birthplace for numerous productions including Annie, Man of La Mancha, and Shenandoah.

IATSE International President Matthew D. Loeb said, “This moment is not just a victory for the workers at Goodspeed, but an inspiration for workers at regional theatres across the country. We are proud to welcome Goodspeed workers into our growing ranks and stand ready to support them in future negotiations.”

Following the outcome of the NLRB election in favor of unionizing, the next step for the union is to engage in collective bargaining negotiations with the employer to draft a contract addressing the needs of the represented workers. Union contracts, also known as collective bargaining agreements (CBA’s), generally outline terms and conditions of employment, including wages, hours, and working conditions. Both the union and the employer are obligated to negotiate in good faith to reach an agreement on these terms. As of this writing, no negotiation dates have yet been scheduled.