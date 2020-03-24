Goodspeed Musicals Postpones SOUTH PACIFIC to Fall 2020

Today, Goodspeed Musicals Executive Director Michael Gennaro announced several changes to the programming and operations at the historic theater.

The most immediate changes will be as follows: Goodspeed will produce two shows at the Goodspeed Opera House instead of three this year. South Pacific will be moved to the fall and the world premiere of Anne of Green Gables will remain in the summer.

"Like many other non-profit theatres, Goodspeed has been significantly impacted by the effects of the COVID-19 virus," he stated. "As a result our organization has had to make some heartbreaking decisions. With courage and hope, we are taking a number of steps to protect our staff, our community and the longevity of Goodspeed Musicals."

Mr. Gennaro said "this decision was a practical one. Given current projections about the length of this crisis, there will not be enough time to produce a spring musical at The Goodspeed." He added, "sadly, we will not be able to produce Candide this season but hope to revisit it in the future. "

In addition, the decision was made to postpone the launch of Goodspeed Musicals' new Worklight Series at The Terris Theatre until 2021.

These dramatic program changes mean that the organization will face significant financial challenges. "In order to meet those challenges, we have had to make deep cuts in our budget, including adjustments to staffing." Mr. Gennaro continued, "We have reduced our staff through a combination of furloughs, reduced hours and layoffs." The entire Goodspeed campus will be closed the weeks of March 30 - April 5 and April 27 - May 4, 2020 when all staff will be on unpaid furlough. During the remaining weeks in April, a portion of the Goodspeed staff will continue on furlough while the rest work remotely with reduced hours and pay." Gennaro shared that, "These decisions were the hardest of all because they impact our most precious asset - our people. "

Patrons interested in helping are encouraged to donate their unused tickets for Candide and The Worklight Series as tax-deductible gifts to support our severely impacted theatre. All ticket holders will be contacted by the Box Office. Due to the closures and reduced hours, tickets holders are asked to be patient as our staff attempts to contact everyone.

Michael Gennaro expressed positivity when acknowledging the resiliency of the arts and the boundless support of our greater community. "As we prepare ourselves for the uncertain future, we are bolstered by the support and faith of our Goodspeed family. Knowing that so many care about Goodspeed and our staff makes our burden a little bit lighter. Together we will get through this and together we will celebrate happier times at Goodspeed in the very near future. "





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You