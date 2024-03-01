Goo Goo Dolls Musical HERE IS GONE Gets Industry Reading

Songs from the iconic rock band the Goo Goo Dolls will be performed in an industry reading of a new jukebox musical, with a Sci-Fi narrative penned by playwright James Meneses. The musical, titled HERE IS GONE, is slated for a private industry reading on March 7th.

Directed by Daniella Caggiano (Next to Normal), HERE IS GONE features: Bailee Endebrock (Parade, Rock of Ages), Sebastian Arroyo (Law and Order, Coriolanus), Randall Carpenter (Relapse), and Steve Shoup (The Fantasticks).

The musical includes "Truth is a Whisper" and "Feel the silence," as well as the band's hits "Name", "Black Balloon," and “Iris” which was featured in the film “City of Angels,” and nominated for three Grammy Awards.

Driven by a premonition that her unborn son will be separated from her at birth, Bianca Sullivan, a loyal civilian, begins to defy the rules of an authoritarian government. HERE IS GONE intertwines the evocative tunes of the Goo Goo Dolls, to tell a tale of sacrifice, rebellion, and the limitless power of dreams, while exploring a futuristic world where genuine human connection is overridden by laws and technological advancements.

"Lynne, my mother, lived through a story similar to the one in my libretto about a society where dreams are suppressed by a government-controlled technology," explains Meneses. "Growing up in 60s/70s Beijing during the Cultural Revolution, both of Lynne's parents, musicians in the Beijing Orchestra, were restricted in their creative expression. The government tightly controlled what the orchestra could play. Despite her talent for painting, Lynne was coerced into studying engineering after high school. In her late twenties, she seized an opportunity to move to America, leaving behind her family, friends, and an authoritarian regime for the chance to pursue her dreams of freedom and artistic expression."

Industry members can reserve their spot by emailing HereIsGone.Reservations@gmail.com

BIOS:

Daniella Caggiano (Director) Director of Fun Home (inside a real funeral home), Next To Normal (benefitting The JED Foundation), Head Over Heels, Glass Town, Vinegar Tom (performed with an original Riot Grrrl score), Show Me Eternity, Macbeth and The Moss Maidens (3x extended, winner Best Play, SheNYC). Her work has been presented throughout NYC with NYTW, Joe’s Pub, Clubbed Thumb, The Tank, WOW Cafe, HERE, and Rattlestick among others. She is an alum of Roundabout's Directors Group, MTC Directing Fellowship, The Drama League Residency, and alum of the Lincoln Center Directors Lab.

Noah Turner (Music Director) is a New York-based pianist, music director, and arranger. Recently he has worked as Associate Music Director on the International Tour of The Sound of Music in Manila, the Music Assistant on Joy the Musical (with Music Supervisor Andy Einhorn), and Music Director/Conductor of the Jersey Boys 2nd National Tour. Noah is a proud member of AFM Local 802, and a graduate of SUNY Fredonia and NYU Steinhardt.