Podcasts
Click Here for More Articles on Podcasts

Go Behind the Scenes of COME FROM AWAY with 'Broadway Backstory' Podcast

Dec. 5, 2017  

Go Behind the Scenes of COME FROM AWAY with 'Broadway Backstory' PodcastOn Tuesday, December 5th, Broadway Backstory podcast released their episode about the making of Come From Away.

COME FROM AWAY is the hit 2017 musical by Irene Sankoff and David Hine that tells the true story of what happened when 7,000 stranger were stranded in Gander, New Foundland in the wake of the September 11, 2011 attacks. Broadway Backstory, a documentary-style podcast that finds out how a show develops from an idea to a full production, charts the show's journey from a college workshop to it's out of town tryouts, to a concert event in Gander, and ultimately to Broadway.

Interviewees for the episode include actors Jenn Colella and Caesar Samayoa, Tony-winning Director Christopher Ashley, writers Irene Sankoff and David Hine, Producers Sue Frost and Randy Adams as well as Gander Mayor Claude Elliott, and Beverley Bass--the pioneering pilot who is a central character in the show.

Listen to the Episode HERE.

BroGo Behind the Scenes of COME FROM AWAY with 'Broadway Backstory' Podcastadway Backstory is a partnership between Theater People podcast and TodayTix. The documentary-style podcast is the first of it's kind for Broadway-themed podcasts.

Each episode discovers how a show developed from an idea to a full Broadway production by getting the behind-the-scenes stories from the people who lived them.

Previously released episodes tell the stories of IN THE HEIGHTS, FUN HOME, THE 25TH ANNUAL PUTANM COUNTY SPELLING BEE, THE SECRET GARDEN, and Deaf West's production of SPRING AWAKENING.

buy tickets

Related Articles

From This Author Theater People Podcast

Theater People Podcast Theater People is the only podcast featuring full length interviews with Tony winners, Broadway legends, and Today's hottest theater stars. We've had the great fortune (read more...)

  • Go Behind the Scenes of COME FROM AWAY with 'Broadway Backstory' Podcast
  • Go Behind the Scenes of THE LIGHT IN THE PIAZZA with 'Broadway Backstory' Podcast
  • The Theater People Podcast Welcomes 'The Hamilcast' Host, Gillian Pensavalle
  • Go Behind the Scenes of BONNIE AND CLYDE with 'Broadway Backstory' Podcast
  • The Theater People Podcast Welcomes Stage and Screen Star, Helene Yorke
  • Go Behind the Scenes of THE GREAT COMET with 'Broadway Backstory' Podcast

    • Before you go...

    BroadwayWorld.com