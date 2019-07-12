Global Roundup 7/12 - Lea Salonga, Ramin Karimloo & Barbra Streisand, The Muny's CINDERELLA & More!

BroadwayWorld presents a comprehensive weekly roundup of regional stories around our Broadway World, which include videos, editor spotlights, regional reviews and more. This week, we feature Lea Salonga, Ramin Karimloo & Barbra Streisand, The Muny's CINDERELLA and more!

VIDEO: Lea Salonga Reunites With MISS SAIGON Co-Star simon bowman For 'A Whole New World' - Singer, actress, Broadway royalty, and two-time Disney Princess Lea Salonga recently performed at Cardiff's Wales Millennium Centre in the opening show of her debut solo UK tour. simon bowman surprised the sell-out audience by walking up on stage and duetting with Lea to perform A Whole New World from Aladdin. (Read more)

VIDEO: Watch Ramin Karimloo and Kris Kristofferson Join Barbra Streisand Onstage at Hyde Park! - As BroadwayWorld previously reported, music icon Barbra Streisand returned to London last night when she headlined the British Summer Time series in Hyde Park. Streisand was reunited onstage with her A Star Is Born co-star Kris Kristofferson to perform the anthem from the 1976 version of the film- "Lost Inside of You". Check out the full performance below! (Read more)

London's Queen's Theatre, Home To LES MISÉRABLES, Renamed The Sondheim Theatre - Cameron Mackintosh today announces he is delighted that in honour of Stephen Sondheim's 90th birthday next March, the Queen's Theatre will be renamed the Sondheim Theatre, making him the only living artist to have a theatre named in his honour both in the West End and on Broadway. (Read more)

VIDEO: Get A First Look At The Muny's CINDERELLA Starring Mikaela Bennett, Jason Gotay, and More! - The Muny presents Rodgers + Hammerstein's Cinderella, July 8 - 16. A magical evening awaits, but we mustn't be late! This Rodgers and Hammerstein treasure began as one of the most-watched television programs in history and was finally produced on Broadway in 2013, receiving nine Tony Award nominations. With winsome charm and irresistible fantasy, the score features shoe-in favorites, including "In My Own Little Corner," "The Prince is Giving a Ball" and "Ten Minutes Ago." "It's Possible" this timeless tale will have your heart soaring and prove, once and for all, dreams really can come true. (Read more)

Top Reviews

Tampa/St. Petersburg: Contributor Drew Eberhard reviews NEWSIES at The Straz Center, writing "Everyone knows the story, and or has seen the classic film starring a young Christian Bale. A group of boys left to live on the street, or find ways to scrounge up a little money to feed their parents, and their only source of notable income is to sell papers. With a money-hungry tyrant raising the cost of papers, the boys decide to go on strike to change the ways in which society is run and hopefully for once make it past, or above the fold to the front page of the paper! Change the headline, change society that is the scene set forth by Jack Kelly and the Newsies for this explosive Disney Musical that was a smash on Broadway, and that which has now taken Ferguson Hall at the Straz Center by storm and left the audiences singing and dancing all the way home, and for some even after the show has closed."

San Francisco: Contributor Steve Murray reviews CABARET at SF Playhouse, writing "BWW Review: CABARET at SF Playhouse is an eye-popping, wonderfully acted revival that is as relevant today as when it premiered in 1966."

Connecticut: Contributor Joseph Harrison reviews CABARET at Connecticut Repertory Theatre, writing "When the world outside is challenging, political tensions are escalating, uncertainty is in the air and pressures are building to the breaking point, what can you do? If you lived in Berlin in the early 1930's you might have found yourself escaping from the rise of Nazism by visiting an avant-garde performance at one of many cabarets in the city. If, instead, it is 2019 and you are also looking for a bit of escapism of your own, you might head to the University of Connecticut to take in the latest production in the CT Repertory Theatre's 2019 Nutmeg Summer Series, CABARET."

Des Moines: Contributor David Felton reviews WOZZECK at Des Moines Metro Opera writing "Every so often, a production comes around that leaves you pondering about the show when it is done. For me, it's usually a jarring show that asks the audience to think about how we see things in the world, and if the way we see things can be adjusted or not. Des Moines Metro Opera's (DMMO) production of 'WOZZECK' was a production that will leave you thinking about a topic that is very prevalent in our world today, mental illness. This production deals with a character that is dealing with insanity. What this production does well is having the idea of insanity prevalent in multiple aspects of the show."

Regional Editor Spotlight :

Drew Eberhard is a very busy in the theatre and out of the theater world. Drew works full time as Hair Dresser and Makeup Artist. In the theater world, Drew is an accomplished actor, singer, dancer, choreographer, producer, hair/makeup artist, and director. He was featured on the local BAYNEWS9 tv news outlet for his Hair and Makeup design for Carrollwood Players Theatre's version of Jekyll &Hyde. He has been seen on and offstage in the Tampa-Bay area at The Straz Center, and Regional Dinner Theatres such as The ShowPalace. He's very excited to be directing the Tampa Premiere Production of The Jungle Book the Musical and being the first theatre in the United States to produce this production this Spring at Carrollwood Players Theatre. He earned his Bachelors of Science in Theatre with a concentration in Hair and Makeup Design & Choreography from Ball State University in Muncie, IN. Currently he serves on the Board of Trustees/Artistic Council at Carrollwood Players Theatre. He also is the Artistic Director of VIvid Theatre Productions Tampa Bay's newest Theatre Company. He believes Theatre is when like-minded individuals come together to make art, we truly create something honest, sincere, and thought-provoking. Through this and every aspect we allow our audiences to be not only engaged, but also immersed in the true magic and art form of theatre. With this we can truly experience every facet of the Human Condition.

