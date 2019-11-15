Glenn Close and John Cameron Mitchell Will Host Listening Party For New Podcast Musical, ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS

Glenn Close and John Cameron Mitchell will host an eight-hour listening party for their new podcast musical, Anthem: Homunculus.

The event will be held on November 24 at the IFC Center.

Tickets are free and available via a lottery on TodayTix. To enter, visit https://www.todaytix.com/x/nyc/shows/19678-anthem-homunculus.

The event will feature live performances, food and drink and a host of other surprises from the cast.

ANTHEM: HOMUNCULUS is an intimate storytelling experience created just for podcast listeners. It combines the density of series television with the excitement of musical theater and live concert, available in a first evert podcast format. The 31 original songs--ranging from rock to soul, jazz to punk, High Church to pure pop--are delivered by 40 actors (winners of 7 Tony Awards ®) and 30 musicians on one unconventional audio stage. (Glenn Close sings a punk song, Patti Lu{one is a junkie nun singing bebop, Cynthia Erivo is Joan the Baptist spreading the Gospel of the Virgin Mary.)





