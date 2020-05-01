Glenn Close, Jeanna De Waal, Caissie Levy and More to Appear on DRAGCAST With Nina West

Nina West, best known as Miss Congeniality on Season 11 of Rupaul's Drag Race, is a huge fan of live theater and musicals. With Broadway shuttered due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Nina has been using her social platforms to keep people engaged by discussing shows (old and new), giving digital performances and performing sing-a-longs all while donating portions of the proceeds and tips to the Actors Fund and Broadway Cares to assist those in the entertainment industry who need assistance and relief. She has announced that on Friday, May 1st, her podcast DRAGCAST WITH Nina West has launched Broadway Week. featuring discussions with some of Broadway's brightest stars from shows like Diana, Disney's Aladdin and Disney's Frozen discussing their careers, their love for Broadway and how the current situation has affected them. The week will culminate on May 8th with one of Nina's idols, multiple Tony Award Winning Legend Glenn Close.

"My imagination was fueled by the musical theater, and since I was introduced to a nun singing in the hills of Austria when I was just a kid, I knew it was where I belonged." Said Nina West. "I knew I was a theater kid. And my love for the art and for Broadway has only grown. I am so thrilled and grateful to have these conversations with people who have inspired so many "With One Look", by letting it all go, seeing the magic of a wish come to life on stage, or becoming the People's Princess. These are great stories and I am grateful to talk to the people who bring them to life."

The episode schedule is as follows:

Fri May 1st 2020 - Jeanna de Waal - Diana in DIANA the Musical.

Sun May 3rd 2020 - Michael J Scott - Genie in Disney's Aladdin

Tues May 5th 2020 - Caissie Levy - Elsa in Original Cast of Disey's Frozen on Broadway

Fri May 8th 2020 - Glenn Close - Legendary Multi Tony Award Winning Actress

You can listen to these episodes and more at www.dragcast.net or at SPOTIFY





