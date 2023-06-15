Glenda Jackson Dies at Age 87

Oscar-winning actor and former MP Glenda Jackson has died at the age of 87, her agent has said.

In a statement, Lionel Larner said: "Glenda Jackson, two-time Academy Award-winning actress and politician, died peacefully at her home in Blackheath, London this morning after a brief illness with her family at her side.

Glenda May Jackson was born on 9 May 1936 in Birkenhead, in Wirral, the daughter of a bricklayer. She joined a YMCA drama group and two years later, she won a scholarship to the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art (RADA).

"I regard acting," she once said, "as a serious job for serious-minded people."

She joined the Royal Shakespeare Company (RSC) in 1964. A year later, her big breakthrough came in Peter Brook's stage production of Marat/Sade. Jackson transferred with the production to Broadway.

In 1976 she returned to the RSC in the title role of Ibsen's Hedda Gabler, directed by Trevor Nunn. She was Oscar-nominated for the subsequent film version, which Nunn also directed.

Glenda Jackson has won the Academy Award for Best Actress twice, receiving the first for her role as Gudrun Brangwen in the romantic drama film Women in Love (1970) and the second for her role as Vickie Allessio in the romantic comedy film A Touch of Class (1973). She also garnered praise for her performances as Alex Greville in the drama film Sunday Bloody Sunday (1971) and Elizabeth I in the BBC television serial Elizabeth R (1971), winning two Primetime Emmy Awards for the latter. In 2018, she won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play for her role in a revival of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women, thus becoming one of the few performers to have achieved the "Triple Crown of Acting" in the US.

Jackson took a hiatus from acting to take on a career in politics from 1992 to 2015, and was elected as the Labour Party MP for Hampstead and Highgate in the 1992 general election. She served as a junior transport minister from 1997 to 1999 during the government of Tony Blair, later becoming critical of Blair. After constituency-boundary changes, she represented Hampstead and Kilburn from 2010. In the 2010 general election, her majority of 42 votes was one of the closest results of the entire election. She stood down at the 2015 general election.

She later returned to the screen, In 2016 - a full quarter of a century after last treading the boards - took on the role of King Lear at the Old Vic. Two years later, she won a Tony Award on Broadway in a revival of Edward Albee's Three Tall Women.

She went on to win a Bafta for her role in the TV drama Elizabeth Is Missing in 2020. She recently completed filming The Great Escaper in which she co-starred with Michael Caine.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski