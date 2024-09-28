Gitte Tamar Releases New Psychological Horror Novel SINEW AND BONE

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



BTW LLC has announced the release of Sinew and Bone, the newest psychological horror novel by author Gitte Tamar. Available in paperback, hardback, and ebook formats, this haunting tale is set to captivate fans of horror, psychological thrillers, historical fiction, and more.

Beneath the elegance of high society lies a sinister secret craving eternal youth.

Sinew and Bone invites readers on a thrilling journey into the secretive world of high society. This psychological horror novel guarantees an enthralling adventure, brimming with grisly themes of cannibalism, betrayal, and madness that will keep readers on the edge of their seats.

On the eve of her twentieth birthday, Genevieve faces a life-altering revelation: her parents have arranged her marriage. With a condition-she must pretend to be three years younger to attract more affluent suitors. Reluctantly agreeing, Genevieve is captivated by the charisma of her soon-to-be husband, Hugh McKinley. As she steps into the opulent McKinley Estate, excitement quickly turns to horror as disturbing occurrences unfold within the mansion's chilly corridors. Genevieve's quest for truth transforms the majestic manor into a realm of terror, revealing unimaginable horrors beyond her darkest nightmares.

Enter a Realm Where Every Secret Kills...

About the Author:

Gitte Tamar, a native of rural Oregon, has captivated readers with her dark and poetic storytelling. Through her narratives, she explores the harsh realities of contemporary society with themes such as peer pressure, addiction, homelessness, mental illness, and abuse.

To learn more about Gitte Tamar and her work, visit her website https://www.brigittetamar.com or connect with her on social media platforms including Instagram, Twitter, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, Goodreads, and Bookbub.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/brigittetamar

Twitter: https://www.instagram.com/brigittetamar

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/brigittetamar

Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/author/show/22065458.Gitte_Tamar

Bookbub: https://www.bookbub.com/profile/gitte-tamar

Sinew and Bone is now available for purchase on Amazon

https://www.amazon.com/Sinew-Bone-Gitte-Tamar-ebook/dp/B0CTHQN7DT/